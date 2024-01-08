MadameNoire Featured Video

Royal experts report Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is “furious” and perplexed about how the Royal Family subjected her to a “different set of rules” than other monarchy members, according to GB News.

Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex —Harry and Markle — the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was stripped of her royal duties but was permitted the title after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996.

Ferguson would proceed to do TV and tabloid interviews with Harper’s Bazaar, ITV daytime show This Morning and Loose Women as the Duchess of York. She even wrote books under the Royal Family, speaking on her experiences as a royal and her relationship with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Yet, the 64-year-old didn’t receive half of the criticism Markle and Harry obtained when they did the sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey and their Netflix special, Harry & Meghan.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don’t understand why it’s a different rule for her,” Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean told GB News.

In their Winfrey interview, Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare (2023), the couple, who resides in Los Angeles after disembarking from royal life in 2020, detailed their hardships with royal members without specifically blaming anyone.

One of the most disturbing ones Markle shared was when Royal Family members expressed concern over the skin tone of their son, Prince Archie — fearful it’d be a few shades too dark.

Their experiences differed from Ferguson’s, as evident from the couple’s details of the conspicuous forms of racism Markle endured, but many critics gave them hell and attempted to discredit them. Not many people gave Ferguson the same pushback as the former Suits star.

According to a report from the Mirror, there are plans for Markle and Harry to reunite with King Charles sometime in 2024.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed the couple “Need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them.”

“Obviously, King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer, he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down.”

The pending meeting would follow the Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival book controversy written by Omid Scobie.

Per a MadameNoire report, Bob Seel, a Parliament member, was developing a bill to strip Markle and Harry’s titles after the exposé dropped the names of King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as the “racist royals” who reportedly expressed concerns over Archie’s skin color.

Markle denied publicly stating that Kate and King Charles were the ones concerned about Archie’s skin potentially being dark. Scobie said the book he signed off on didn’t have their names and blamed it on a “translation error.”

But Saskia Peeters, Endgame‘s translator for the Dutch version, said the names were in the book.

“As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” Peeters said. “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.