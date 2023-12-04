MadameNoire Featured Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in jeopardy of losing their royal titles due to an error in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

According to Radar Online, Bob Seely, a member of Parliament, is working on a bill that could strip Meghan and Harry of their Duke and Duchess titles following the royal racism claims made in Scobie’s new book. Inside the palace exposé, King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, were named as the “racist royals” who allegedly expressed concern about Archie’s skin color before Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in 2019. Seely is taking action because he believes the book is using “race” to “smear the Royal Family.”

According to the Independent, the senior Tory is trying to use the “nuclear option” to take away Meghan and Harry’s royal status. If he is successful, Seely will be able to “adapt laws originally passed in the First World War” to turn the married couple into “Mr. and Mrs. Sussex. The law was initially used to “deny enemy German nobles of their British titles,” the Independent noted.

On Nov. 28, over 5,000 copies of Endgame were swiped off bookshelves across the Netherlands after Kate and King Charles were identified in the book. Xander Uitgevers, the publishing house responsible for distributing the Dutch version of the controversial tell-all, stated the issue.

“I can’t talk about the details,” a representative for Xanders Uitgevers told the Daily Mail. “We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done.”

Meghan denied leaking Kate and King Charles’ name to Scobie. During an interview with BBC Newsnight Nov. 30, Scobie also maintained his innocence, stating that the glaring hiccup was due to “a translation error.”

The 42-year-old journalist has launched an investigation into the matter.

“There are irresponsible people in this country that have broken the law and repeated names that should never have been repeated. The book I wrote, the book I edited, and the book I signed off on did not have names in it. I’m as frustrated as everyone else,” Scobie added.

The author’s BBC appearance fell on the same day that Saskia Peeters — the translator behind the Dutch version of Endgame — insisted King Charles and Kate’s names were in the book.

“As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” Peeters told the Daily Mail. “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”

Prince William reportedly “wants action” against the couple and will meet with King Charles soon to discuss how to deal with the controversy.

RELATED CONTENT: Meghan Warned Us: Why It’s Important She Tell Her Story