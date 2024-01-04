MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s not a diss when it comes from a nobody. Blueface remixed his baby’s mama Jaidyn Alexis’ track “Barbie,” adding a verse that acted as a diss to Offset, Cardi B, Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa.

“Offset upset Cardi got the update / Soulja Boy mad. He found out his b—h f—d late / This my business / Welcome to the circus / F—k your feelings (you a son of a b—h),” Blueface rapped in his imbecilic verse.

Blueface took shots at Offset and Cardi, referencing his claims that the former Migos members hooked up with his ex and baby mama Chrisean Rock.

His minuscule jabs at Soulja Boy stemmed from their Instagram Live beef, where he stated he clapped the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” rapper’s girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez’s cheeks before their son’s baby shower.

But Jackilyn slapped him with a defamation lawsuit where she said the two had protected sex once in 2018, but that was it.

Bluebutt bragging about a one-time rendezvous that happened ages ago when she’s not saying anything about it says a lot.

The 26-year-old rapper transitioned to NLE CHoppa’s baby mama, Marissa Da’nae, with a line claiming she wanted a piece of his ample meat.

Social media had mixed feelings about Blueface’s verse, with some giving him props for finally rapping on the beat.

“First time I’ve actually heard him on beat.”

“The only time he’s rapping on beat.”

Others saw the verse for what it really was — clout-chasing.

“He dissed a bunch of people he will never be on the same level as. He’s a desperate loser.”

“All 3 of Chrisean diss hitting harder, and she didn’t have to drop all them names.”

“Blueface on a clout chase [because] he’s a one-hit-wonder. Now, he using these girls, riding anybody wave that popular at the moment and name-dropping.”

For some reason, other users believe he slid on the track.

“He actually rapped on beat!?! He should’ve been did that. He ate. It’s a lunchable but eating nonetheless.”

“Now this n—a actually wanna rap … that’s crazy.”

Several users maintain that “Barbie” is ass, as well as his rapping skills, and called out how wack it was for him to remix a song he wrote.

“He didn’t eat; the quality of music just goes down every year…the bar is under hell.”

“This s—t garbage.”

“This n—a remixed a song HE WROTE. Booooo.”

“I thought y’all were done [with] him two weeks ago. Not to mention his rapping on this sounds so dry.”

“He seen the song was doing so good and wanted a piece, and he ruined it, and he off beat again.”