Blueface proposed to high school sweetheart and first babies’ mother, Jaidyn Alexis Oct. 22. The 25-year-old fledgling rapper agreed to be the “Thotiana” emcee’s wife.

Born Johnathan Jamall Porter, the California rapper, most recently known for having a newborn son with reality star Chrisean Rock, asked Jaidyn to marry him as the two attended a Los Angeles Rams football game at SoFi Stadium.

Blueface shared the moment on his Instagram page. Before popping the question, the rapper named a plethora of reasons– except love– as to why he wanted the 25-year-old mother of his two children to be his wife. The “Disrespectful” rapper also could be heard bragging about the size of Jaidyn’s engagement ring, claiming it was “30 carats.” He also had a direct message for naysayers.

“Don’t play with my wife on sY. This not a bm. This not a girlfriend. This my wife, an you gone address her as such @officialjaidynalexxis ðŸ’,” he penned.

As Blueface proposed on bended knee, Jaidyn tearfully said, “Yes.”

The “Stewie” artist also shared cute photos of herself and her fiancé sharing a smooch and showing off her new bling on her Instagram page. The caption read, “Mrs. Porter.”

Their homies cheered the couple’s good news. But the happy occasion didn’t last long.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, added her two cents to her son’s engagement with Jaidyn.

“Did this ninjas propose to the maid,” Karlissa wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Oh well, it is October.”

The question ignited a vicious back-and-forth between the sometimes estranged mother and son.

The 26-year-old rapper clapped back at the matriarch, “You wanna compare booty cheeks with my wife?”

Blueface then went on a tirade that included the “Hello” artist claiming that he and his siblings were born out of wedlock and Karlissa married three men who weren’t their fathers. The father of three also dissed his mother’s current husband and her wedding ring, calling the man “a bum.”

Karlissa wasted no time responding to Blueface, comparing the quality of the two diamond rings. Claiming her “bum” bought a princess-cut halo ring that came “with papers,” the pretty mom shaded her son’s diamond-shopping skills, writing he copped Jaidyn’s pear-cut bling from the “swap meet.”

Blueface also went off on another tangent on the X app. He penned a boastful post about his fiancée’s sexual history– or lack thereof.

“I got somebody who ain’t never been with nobody else. Can’t nobody say they ever had my wife I won.”

The weird flex ignited a firestorm of jokes on the X app.

Other X users opined that Jaidyn might be chaste, but her future husband was for the streets.

Some other folks thought that the mother of two was going to be heartbroken once she realized Blueface was playing in her face.

Shortly after the couple announced their engagement, Blueface and Jaidyn oddly turned up with a trio of low-budget strippers during the football game inside the stadium.

We wish them the best.