MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Offset slid up and down the stage and made squiggly body movements while performing his song “Worth It” featuring Don Toliver at the first-ever TikTok In The Mix concert. The event went down at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, Dec. 10. TikTok described the inaugural event in an October press release as a “live global music event for fans, featuring some of the world’s biggest genre-defining artists.”

The former Migos rapper and father of five drew mixed reactions to his unique dance moves. Some thought the Set It Off musician’s shimmying was a hot mess, and others criticized it for being a bad Michael Jackson impersonation. Meanwhile, others suggested the dancing was Offset having fun at TikTok In The Mix amid the drama between him and his estranged wife, Cardi B, dominating the headlines.

Cardi B, 31, also took the stage on Sunday night.

Shortly after that, the mother of two confirmed that she and Offset, 31, had separated after six years of marriage.

“I have been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid… Not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world,” the “Bongos” rapper said on Instagram Live. “I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, and yeah, I am excited.”

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings,” she continued.

The latest updates regarding the now-estranged couple came as rapper Blueface simultaneously claimed Chrisean Rock, the mother of his youngest child, slept with Offset Nov. 10, according to Bossip. The 26-year-old Los Angeles MC’s online attack on his child’s mother came after she got a tattoo of his face on her neck covered up — and a tattoo of her new man’s name inked on her wrist. Chrisean, 23, is rumored to be dating Ohio rapper KSuave, aka Kevin Ray Gainer, 26.

“Being tatted on a hoe is not a flex. You literally fucked Cardi B’s husband couple weeks ago,” reportedly wrote on X. “I’m tired of niggas looking at me while they fucking you. Get the rest of [your tattoos of me] gone ASAP, please.”

Offset swiftly responded to Blueface’s now-deleted tweet and said, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help!”

Play

Offset and Cardi got married in 2017 and share two children — daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B And Offset Unfollow Each Other On IG, Says She’s ‘Tired Of Protecting People’s Feelings'”