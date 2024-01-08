Headline-breaking couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share they’ve learned and lost much in 2023 in the latest Amy and T.J. podcast episode.
Titled “Love Lesson” and published Jan. 2, the controversial couple alternated reading through their list of wisdom gained in the previous year, where Robach rambled about how she lost her “worldly possessions” in her divorce from her husband, actor Andrew Shue.
“I’ve learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach, 50, commented.
“You lost most of your worldly possessions?” Holmes, 46, asked with a chuckle.
“I did. There was a lot of selling going on,” Robach responded. “A lot of giving away.”
Holmes reassured her that it was a “great yard sale.”
Earlier in the podcast, the 50-year-old axed ABC News anchor spewed she learned how “You don’t really know someone until you divorce them.”
The 46-year-old, who also went through a divorce with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig Holmes, didn’t want to get into that and skated by the topic.
Rumors about Robach and Holmes’ affair surfaced Nov. 30, 2022, when they were spotted in New York cozying up in a cab and bar. Their ABC colleagues and employers did not want to be associated with their scandal.
Initially, they were placed on a hiatus, but their relationship persisted. As 2023 approached, Holmes and his ex-wife rapidly commenced their divorce process, which was finalized in October 2023.
They were married for 13 years (tied the knot in March 2010) and had their daughter Sabine in 2013. When their scandal aired, Shue also divorced the GMA alum. Ultimately, ABC settled on kicking their happy asses to the curb amid the affair allegations.
Sources defended the personalities, claiming they both broke up with their spouses before dating each other. In November 2023, Holmes and Robach launched their podcast, addressing the elephant on the web on Dec. 4.
The duo maintained that they were already in their divorce process before a publication aired their sludgy business.
“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes stated, referring to their GMA reporting slots. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case. The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both, at that point, were in divorce proceedings.”
Holmes admitted they should’ve better managed the order in which the news aired — first divorce, then relationship.
