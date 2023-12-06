MadameNoire Featured Video

This certainly wasn’t on our bingo card for 2023. Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, the ex-spouses of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, are allegedly dating, according to Page Six.

A source close to Fiebig and Shue claimed that the couple connected closely after Holmes and Robach went public with their explosive relationship in 2022. The insider alleged that the duo have been dating for close to six months and bonded “over the traumatic experience of being cheated on,” Page Six noted.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” the source alleged.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in December 2022, Fiebig filed for divorce one month after viral photos captured Holmes and Robach cuddling and holding hands. The media stars were fired from Good Morning America (GMA) shortly after their relationship came to light.

Fiebig and Holmes — married in 2010 — are reportedly in the process of finalizing their divorce. Robach — also married in 2010 — finalized her divorce from actor Andrew Shue in March.

According to the insider, Fiebig, 46, and Shue, 56, are ready to move on from the controversy fueled by their ex-spouses. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on,” the confidante added.

On Dec. 4, Robach and Holmes addressed their messy love scandal on the premiere of their new podcast, Amy & T.J.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, finally broke their silence on Monday during the premiere episode of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J. The couple claimed that they did not cheat on their former spouses with each other. The duo insisted that their relationship was “outed” by a publication in November 2022. They also claimed that they were already in the process of their respective divorces when their romance began to flourish.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes maintained, noting how he and Robach were canned from their roles at GMA on Dec. 5, 2022. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” he continued. “The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both, at that point, were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach added, “Yes, we had attorneys mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

The couple claimed they drafted a “press release” addressing their relationship and their divorce news, but they never released the statement publicly.

“We shouldn’t have allowed — [and] I can say that in hindsight — for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces,” Holmes added.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families,” Robach chimed in. “And we thought we had time, and we thought we had a right to privacy, and maybe that was foolish and silly?”

Listen to the full podcast below. Ya’ll buying it?

