Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes weren’t invited to the wedding of their former Good Morning America (GMA) co-host Robin Roberts due to their alleged affair, a source claimed in a new interview with The Sun Sept. 8.

According to the confidante, Amy was allegedly “furious” that she and her scandalous boo T.J. weren’t invited to see Robin say “I do” to her wife, Amber Laign, Sept. 8. Amy thought the GMA veteran would extend an invite due to their “deep friendship.”

The two reportedly grew “close” due to their battles with breast cancer.

“Amy and Robin were incredibly close. Amy and Lara Spencer would compete for Robin’s attention, and Robin loved it,” the anonymous source claimed. Speaking on the couple’s scandalous affair that shook up ABC, the unnamed source claimed that Robin did not stand up for Amy when shit hit the fan about her relationship with T.J. “When their scandal came out, Robin could have gone to bat for them–she had the power to do that and they thought she would. Robin had the power to save Amy and T.J.; she [was] that powerful at ABC, and she didn’t. She could have made the case that despite everything, they are two consenting adults, and they were separated, but she chose not to.”

What happened between T.J. and Amy?

In December 2022, the couple’s romantic relationship went public when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York. In one photo, the lovebirds were captured snuggled up at a bar. Hours later, T.J., 46, and Amy, 50, scrubbed their Instagram accounts clean. ABC severed ties with the duo shortly after.

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue, but after the scandal hit the media, the Melrose Place star filed for divorce from the personality. T.J. was married to attorney Marliee Fiebig. However, when rumors of the alleged affair surfaced, the attorney “expeditiously” filed for divorce from the TV host. Both of the GMA alums were married in 2010.

A source previously alleged that the pair did not begin dating until after they called it quits with their spouses. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider claimed. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

On Friday, the couple held an “intimate” wedding in their backyard, according to Robin’s Instagram page. The couple followed up their ceremony with a fun reception surrounded by family and close friends.

Filled with over 250 guests and many of Robin’s GMA colleagues, the happy couple celebrated their big day in good company, according to People. “Ohhhh the dancing!” the 62-year-old ABC anchor penned on Instagram Sept. 10. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon, here we come!”

As they walked down the aisle, Robin and Amber beamed in beautiful Badgley Mischka dresses, People noted. The happy couple completed their look with diamond studded earrings and stunning diamond-encrusted bracelets.

The pair said, “I do” inside “a rustic barn” located in Farmington, Connecticut.

Amy and T.J. are probably punching the air right now.

On Aug. 28, T.J. and Amy made a comeback to social media. The couple shared a black and white photo of their Nike sneakers and dropped a hint that they were preparing for the 2023 NYC Marathon, which takes place Nov. 5.

