MadameNoire Featured Video

The Baltimore Ravens are placing retired running back Raymell “Ray” Rice on a pedestal, honoring him as the Ravens’ “Legend of the Game.”

According to their news release, his record as a professional player, self-improvement and philanthropic ways drove Ravens management to deem him the right fit. It acknowledged the 2014 career-ending incident where he punched his now-wife, then-fiancée Janay Palmer, unconscious in an elevator in Atlantic City, causing her to bang her head on a railing. But, again, Rice’s “2,000 total yards in two seasons” and Pipeline 2 Prosperity non-profit expiates his repugnant actions. The sports world is renowned for glossing over athletes’ inexcusable behavior.

Rice had the same actions that got him booted from the team. Now, the Ravens are painting him as a role model.

The Ravens’ latest move is one of the problems plaguing this nation. Black male celebrities guilty of physical abuse toward Black women are often gifted redemption and not held accountable for their actions. This isn’t to say they need to be anathematized daily, but they certainly shouldn’t be placed on pedestals. It sends a message to other Black men watching them, and it desensitizes the victim’s experience.

Rice threw a few dollars at charities, spoke against domestic violence, and was handed “Legend of the Game.”

Play

But the 36-year-old running back isn’t the only Black male celebrity to receive redemption after causing harm to a Black woman.

We can’t forget Chris Brown and his abuse track record! The Grammy-winning performer broke headlines in 2009 for abusing Rihanna inside his car because she caught him cheating via the smutty text messages she found in his phone between him and another woman.

More abuse claims would emerge years later. In 2017, the “Don’t Judge Me” singer’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran accused him of abuse and death threats. She was granted a five-year restraining order.

Over the years, a myriad of (unconfirmed) allegations and lawsuits surfaced against the singer, including the 2022 sexual abuse and drugging claims from Jane Doe in a lawsuit. How did Brown respond? By calling the allegations a “pattern.”

Fans seemingly handed him a pass recently by naming him the 2022 “Favorite Male R&B Singer” American Music Award recipient. Additionally, fellow Kelly Rowland accepted the award on his behalf and gave him his flowers for making “great R&B music.”

Instead of taking accountability for his mistakes and painting a bad picture of himself, the 34-year-old told fans to get over it on Instagram.

Although R. Kelly was prosecuted under charges of child pornography, racketeering and sex trafficking charges for his despicable actions against minor girls, he got his redemption when a jury acquitted him of child pornography charges in 2008 despite the court having video of him engaging in sexual relations with a minor. The reason? Jane Doe didn’t testify.

Kelly failed to take accountability (even today) and continued his music career. Alt-rock band Phoenix brought Kelly on stage at Coachella in 2013, and Lady Gaga performed with him on the SNL stage the same year. In 2014, the #MuteRKelly movement started after reports of Kelly brainwashing young girls surfaced due to a BuzzFeed report. While streaming services seized promoting his music, the 56-year-old was still permitted to perform shows.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Spent 90 days in prison for abusing his former and late lover, Josie Harris, who detailed his abuse throughout their 15-year relationship in an unpublished book. She recalled him punching and dragging her like a ragdoll and making death threats. He’s now hailed a “legend” and allowed to compete in matches. Mayweather hasn’t taken accountability and has dodged addressing his abuse history.

We gotta do better.