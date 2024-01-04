MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon seemingly enjoyed their lavish getaway at the Spa at Château Élan in Braselton, Georgia.

Erica’s recent Instagram activities, Dec. 27, showed the two Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars had themselves a time at the spa, wining and dining, getting massages and soaking in the jacuzzi.

The shocker came when the 39-year-old entrepreneur went on IG Live and showed her in a jacuzzi with her baby daddy.

“Hey, y’all always ask me where [Scrappy] at. I found him,” she said. “I just want to let y’all know I found Scrappy. There you go. We ain’t going to talk about what Mama D approved. That’s a whole other story. Y’all be quiet.”

She turned to Scrappy, who appeared in camera view, sharing what viewers were discussing.

“They talking about if Mama D approved.”

The 39-year-old rapper walked across the camera screen in the jacuzzi, making Erica laugh.

“You so stupid,” she joked.

Scrappy reflected on their relationship, reminiscing on how he used to wrestle with Erica.

“I used to wrestle her,” he said. “Long before Emani [their daughter] came. I had to body slam her all on the bed…she’d be like, ‘What the f—k is you doing?’ But shawty strong as fuck…”

Scrappy called Erica his “dawg,” adding, “That’s the only, though, that we can reconnect. You had to be my dawg at once. But [Erica] the first dawg.”

In one of her IG Story clips, Erica showed their wine glasses (he drank red wine, and she drank white) before flaunting their dinner, where Scrappy popped his head in the camera frame. The rapper’s only video on his IG demonstrating he was at the spa was of him in a white robe and headphones, bopping to whatever song played in the headset.

Commenters under Live Bitez’s post gave their thoughts on seeing the former couple in an intimate setting.

“I know Bambi is sick rn.”

“She give all the baby mama[s] that was stepped on hope.”

“Scrappy [has] always loved Erica! I care who he married. Sometimes, people are just not a good fit. He has a different kind of glow since he’s been divorced. You all let that man live his life and be happy !! Being miserable is not the flexâ€¼ï¸”

“Love this for them. One thing about it, true love will always find its way back, especially when y’all best friends.”

The spa retreat wasn’t the first time the two seemed lovey-dovey. Per a MadameNoire report, in November, Erica and Scrappy drove home from lunch, and Erica went on IG Live in the car, responding to viewers’ burning questions. As Erica explained how they were great co-parents and considered each other family, Scrappy declared they were married and that he wanted his baby mama.

“…we getting back together. It’s my baby right here,” Scrappy said, adding, “We married!”