Former Wild ‘N Out model Ms Jacky Oh has died. The star, who was the longtime partner and mother of DC Young’s Fly’s three children, passed away May 31 after she traveled down to Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover,” according to NewsOne.

It’s still unclear as to whether the procedure caused her untimely death. She was 32 years old.

The beautiful muse rose to fame on Wild ‘N Out in 2014 during the comedy show’s sixth season, where she helped to rile the crowd up as one of the stunning Wild ‘N Out girls. Jacky Oh remained on the show for five seasons before she left the series to launch her buzzing lip gloss line the J Nova Collection, TMZ noted.

A spokesperson from BET confirmed the news of the star’s sudden death on the Wild ‘N Out Instagram page June 1.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement read.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

An Instagram post published by the account SurgeonMade alleged that Ms Jacky Oh’s Miami-based surgeon was Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah.

The post included a photo of Jacky Oh smiling alongside Dr. Zachary Okhah with a caption that read, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover.” According to reports, the happy picture has since been deleted from Dr. Zachary’s page and shows no trace on the late model’s account.

NewsOne noted that the doctor who allegedly performed Jacky Oh’s mommy makeover “identifies himself as a “liposuction and BBL specialist” and has been the subject of multiple negative online reviews purportedly by former patients.”

According to his Instagram bio, Dr. Zachary is the founder and owner of PH-1 Miami, a plastic surgery clinic located in the city’s Kendall neighborhood.

The company website claims that the medical professional created the facility’s top-notch body contouring process that promises “to maximize natural aesthetic outcomes.” It also states that the medical professional received “his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical residency at Brown University” before he “graduated from Princeton University.”

Social media investigators have been digging deep to find information about the plastic surgeon. One Twitter user claimed that out of six reviews left on his website, only two were positive. The Jacky Oh fan included screenshots of the negative comments.

One former patient alleged that the facility was located in a “sketchy” building. Another patient claimed they were left with hard “lumps” after a procedure with the Miami-based surgeon.

A Twitter user named @Amorantasia noted how Dr. Zachary’s social media pages made no mention of his board certification.

Our prayers go out to the family of Ms Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly during this difficult time.

