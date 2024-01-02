MadameNoire Featured Video

Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward and her fiancé, Rayzor Breaux, have called it quits. On Jan. 1, the Crayon Case founder took to Instagram to give insight into the events that led up to their unexpected breakup.

Before spilling the tea, Supa, 35, told fans she was “distraught” over the sudden split.

“I’m going through something because I’m suffering a breakup. Not only am I suffering the breakup, my kids are suffering the breakup. So, it’s not just about me. I spent almost three years with somebody, and my kids did too.”

Still, Supa insisted that she wasn’t going to “defend” her former fiancé for some of the tough situations that arose during their relationship. According to the social media guru, things took a nasty turn between her and the Rocket X Denim founder when they got into a heated roadside dispute that allegedly turned physical.

“When we were in the car, I had on my little Meta glasses that he bought me for Christmas, and I put my music on because we were arguing. And I’m trying to get to space where I’m not trying to be the aggressor all the time,” Supa confessed. “I’m known for fighting my boyfriends, I’m known for hitting somebody first — I’m trying to work on that. I’m trying to be a better partner.”

Supa continued, “So when I had my glasses on, and he snatched my glasses off my face — and me not looking — I felt like you hit me. And me feeling like you hit me, I snuck it back. All that snatching stuff, that shit is being aggressive with me.”

After Supa punched Rayzor, the beauty business mogul alleged that her former partner tried to restrain her. The scuffle eventually spilled outside of the car. At one point, Supa walked away from the vehicle to “calm down,” but Rayzor allegedly “dragged” her back to the car.

“Why the hell would you drag me back to the car? Now, I’m not restraining. I’m not struggling with you. I’m not fighting you, but now you drag me back to the car? I’m not mad that you dragged me. I’m mad because you had no regard for people who could see us,” she continued. “You had no regard for the people that’s watching…we in St. Tammany Parrish — bitch, the f—king police could have seen you. Anything could have happened. I ain’t break up with Ray because we had a little scuffle. This is what we do. I broke up with you because you had no regard for us being in public.”

On Dec. 28, Supa took to her Instagram Story to announce that she was “no longer engaged” to Rayzor. The makeup guru claimed that the split “wasn’t mutual.”

Hours later, Rayzor hopped on Instagram to publish his statement about the breakup. In a since-deleted post, the investor and clothing brand founder wrote that he “dodged a bullet and walked away clean” from the relationship.

“I couldn’t ask God for anything more. No dirt on my name, no scandal, no cheating,” he added in the caption. “It’s nothing anyone can say bad about me besides it didn’t work out. I’m at peace with my decision. All smiles.”

Supa wasn’t going to let her ex get the last word. At the time, the social media personality alleged that there may have been a physical altercation that caused their split. Supa made the eyebrow-raising comment after the Shade Room reposted Rayzor’s shady breakup post.

Supa Cent says she wanted to be the first to spill the tea about their alleged fight and break up.

During her lengthy Instagram video, Supa told fans that she wanted to be the first to announce her breakup with Rayzor because she wasn’t sure who saw their roadside altercation. She also alleged that Rayzor wanted a “public breakup” because he didn’t feel like their relationship was truly done until “it was posted” on social media.

“That’s what he wanted.â€‹ That’s why I posted it. I wanted to deal with my breakup privately. I posted it before I was single because he asked me to, and when I did, he started crying. I took it down,” she added.

Rayzor has released a statement about the rocky split. On Jan. 1, the businessman took to Instagram to apologize for his shady post and denied physically harming his former fiancée.

“While we did have a disagreement, misunderstandings can occur with any relationship,” he added. “This relationship is very important to me, and fighting for my family is top priority.”

Rayzor and Supa got engaged in 2022.

Read the full statement below.

Thoughts?

