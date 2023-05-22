MadameNoire Featured Video

Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward, the entrepreneurial mastermind behind the buzzing beauty brand The Crayon Case, spent Mother’s Day weekend in the ICU after she experienced a health scare. On May 14, the Louisiana native took to Instagram to update fans about her diagnosis.

“Went from an amazing game night to ICU! Last night after I got home, my body was cold. I laid up under my fiancé to find warmth,” the beauty maven told her followers.

“I then got the shivers. I asked him to turn the heat on. Then I started shaking violently. My head felt like it was about to explode. My teeth was grinding so hard. I told Ray to call an ambulance because this doesn’t feel normal. He didn’t want to wait for the ambulance, so he put me in the car.”

When Supa Cent and her fiance Rayzor Breaux arrived at the hospital, doctors discovered that the social media star’s glucose levels had dropped drastically.

“They checked my sugar. It was 53. They gave me some orange glucose,” the mother of two continued. “Once I got in the ambulance, my sugar dropped to 42. This happened to be before in 2020, but I didn’t understand why this is happening to me now. It’s a longer story. I’ll share soon but as of now. My BP is super low. That’s why I’m in ICU!.”

Thankfully, Supa’s health appears to be on the mend. The entrepreneur spent the weekend in the hospital. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old business guru wasn’t able to celebrate her anniversary. Doctors monitored the star’s health for a few days.

An Instagram video posted to Supa’s account on May 16 captured her lying in her hospital bed as her supportive fiance Rayzor slept in a chair alongside her.

“I’ve got so many pictures and videos of Ray sleeping in the hospital with me,” she joked as she panned the camera to show her soon-to-be hubby snoozing under a pile of blankets.

“Babe, I need something,” Supa said as Rayzor jumped out of his sleep to tend to her.

Fans of the couple couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment.

“That jump up when he heard your voice…. He ready to serve,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “One thing @rayzor____ don’t do is play behind you. My bro be on it. Thanks for being by her side.”

Showering his lady affectionately, Rayzor commented underneath the sweet clip, writing, “Happy 2 years to you, baby, and I’ll always be there. You deserve it.”

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Supa!

