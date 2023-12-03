MadameNoire Featured Video

Just three weeks after the announcement of their split, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were allegedly spotted together leaving the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Beverly Hills Nov. 25.

While there are no photos of the couple from that night, People reported the news Nov. 28. The outlet shared an insider’s alleged details about the former boyfriend and girlfriend. The tea spiller claimed that the two celebs left the film premiere “side by side.”

The unnamed source added that Lori, 26, and Damson, 32, “Didn’t look happy, but looked together and exited that way.”

In early November, the SKN by LH founder and the Snowfall star announced their breakup via a joint statement.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple noted. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Due to the internet’s obsession with Lori’s dating life, news of the couple’s split caused a stir on social media. As seen in tweets shared by Cassius, some argued that the model must have some type of expiration on her romantic relationships. Others came to Lori’s defense and noted that the 26-year-old should continue dating as many of Hollywood’s top eligible bachelors as she fancied.

Lori and Damson’s breakup came before the couple reached one year of dating.

The two were first romantically linked in December 2022 after photogs captured them leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood together. Later that month, Lori chatted about prioritizing herself and the importance of self-love amid all the gossip about her romantic life.

“This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time,” she told Essence.

Damson made the couple Instagram official in January 2023 when he posted a photo of himself kissing Lori on the cheek. He affectionately wished her a happy birthday, and the skincare brand owner reposted the upload on her page with white hearts.

Over the summer, the couple vacationed in Saint-Tropez and Cabo. Lori shared a sweet birthday tribute to her then-boyfriend in August — lovingly referring to the actor as her “twin.”

