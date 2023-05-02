MadameNoire Featured Video

They say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. The Crayon Case founder Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward shared a hilarious Instagram video of her adorable daughter Lea and son Tre having a typical sibling moment during a family outing.

In the funny clip, Supa and her kids were driving in a car when Lea reached over to her big brother to ask for help.

All of a sudden, the young tot turned to Tre and said, “I’m going to whoop yo ass.” The little cutie thought it was funny– her mama– not so much.

Shocked and blindsided by Lea’s potty mouth, Supa shouted, “Oh girl, I know you ain’t say that!”

Instead of yelling, the mother of two smiled and gently lectured her daughter not to use foul language.

“Lea Mae, don’t say that. You listening to me?” the Crayon Case CEO queried. “Look at Mommy. Don’t say that. That’s a bad word. Tell Tre you sorry.”

Lea apologized to her big brother, who didn’t seem to be offended by the sudden outburst. In fact, the young teenager began laughing uncontrollably at his sister’s potty mouth.

In the caption, the New Orleans native joked about the hilarious mommy moment, telling fans, “It’s getting hard for me y’all. Pray For Me. #GentleParenting.”

Instagram reacts to Supa Cent’s hilarious video.

Supa’s followers couldn’t get enough of Lea’s hilarious outburst.

“These kids really be badddd,” one Instagram user joked. “Gentle parenting only works for gentle kids!!! We got no limit soldiers.”

R&B singer Monica penned, “Tre crawled so Lea could run… right over you fren. @Supa_Cent good job on the straight face, lol and good luck, gentle parenting. Love y’all.”

Some users were convinced that this wasn’t the first time the young tot had cursed out her elder sibling.

“She definitely been cursing him out!” one person commented.

A fourth netizen chimed in, “She ain’t sorry. She means it!”

One sympathetic follower offered a bit of grace to the young child, noting how she was only “repeating” what she may have heard from her Momma.

But Supa set the record straight.

“Do what I say and not what I do. Idgaf what she heard,” the entrepreneur clapped back.

Before she launched her $50 million dollar cosmetic brand, The Crayon Case, Supa gained a dedicated following from her honest and unfiltered videos on life, love, business and dating. Many of the clips were filled with cussing and profanity. So, we can see where little Lea gets her mouth from.

But it’s great to see the busy mom putting her foot down while still allowing her daughter and son to be themselves.

From restaurant server to millionaire cosmetics guru.

During an interview with Forbes in February, Supa shared more about her come-up story. In 2017, while working as a restaurant server in New Orleans, the passionate beauty guru used cash from her day job to jump-start her popular cosmetics line.

“I learned everything as I went, and that’s how I learned my marketing skills from that job [which was] big on marketing the company,” the business titan said. “They did everything and anything to market; they gave away free stuff, letting police eat for free. They let all the valet guys who worked at the hotels, the concierge, and the front desk people, eat half off so they could tell people to come into the restaurant.”

After studying the ins and outs of the food industry, she applied the same exact business acumen to her brand, selling a variety of cosmetic products on her website WuzzamwithSupa.com. “I would buy samples from suppliers and put my logo on them and just start selling them,” the internet influencer recalled.

Things quickly took off for the Louisiana-bred star after Oprah listed The Crayon Case as one of her Favorite Things of 2021. Now, the brand offers a wide variety of lush and colorful makeup palettes and beauty items that are helping women of color embrace every facet of their beauty in a playful way.

“[My] brand was made for you to learn how to do your makeup, to play in the colors, and that’s why it’s so affordable because I don’t want anybody to feel like this palette was too [costly] to mess up,” Supa added. “I came up with a lot of colors because I wanted people of color to understand that colors look great on us.”

