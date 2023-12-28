MadameNoire Featured Video

Infamous YouTube star Tasha K — real name LaTasha Kebe — is being sued again. This time, Kevin Hart is coming after the controversial media personality for her recent bombshell interview with the latter’s former assistant, Miesha Shakes.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Hart, 44, is suing Tasha for extortion and invasion of privacy after an associate from her team allegedly threatened to drop Tasha’s explosive November interview with Shakes for “a ransom of $250,000.” The individual also allegedly warned Hart that the interview would be “damaging to [his] reputation.”

According to clips shared on the vlogger’s Instagram Page Dec. 27, Shakes sat down with Tasha for an interview on Unwine With Tasha K in which she accused Hart of allegedly cheating on his wife, Eniko Hart, with a flight attendant and several other women. The former assistant also alleged that the comedian had a “gambling problem” and that he engineered an “extortion plot” against his former best friend, JT Jackson.

When Tasha asked Shakes why she was ready to come forward with her allegations about the stand-up comic, the Hollywood insider said, “It’s time for Hollywood to hear this story, especially because a lot of people are locked in nondisclosure, and they’re not able to talk and protect themselves. But you have to protect the person you’re working for. Where’s your protection?”

After he received the ransom note, Hart and his team allegedly contacted the police and sent Tasha a cease and desist letter, noting how Shakes had previously signed a nondisclosure agreement and confidentiality agreement while working for the actor between 2017 and 2020. Hart warned Tasha that releasing the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations,” according to People. Still, Tasha posted her salacious “tell-all” with Shakes on Dec. 22 via her website, the suit noted.

The actor claimed that Shakes made “false and defamatory statements” about “legal disputes in which he had been involved.” Now, the comedian is suing both women for civil extortion and invasion of privacy. The Night School star is also suing Shakes for breach of contract and defamation and Tasha for intentional interference with contractual relations.

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” Hart penned in his complaint.

Tasha’s shocking interview with Shakes comes one month after her viral interview with Brother Bilal, an alleged former assistant of Will Smith. In November, the controversial media personality sat down for an interview with Bilal, in which he alleged that he caught Smith having sex with Hollywood veteran Duane Martin years ago. Reps for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star have vehemently denied the allegations.

The vlogger is still battling it out in court with Cardi B over punitive damages connected to the 2022 defamation lawsuit she lost against the rapper. Tasha will head to court on Jan. 9 for a pre-trial summary conference to dispute whether she still owes Cardi $500,000 in punitive damages.

