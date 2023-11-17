MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is defending Will Smith as allegations about his sex life with a fellow male actor run amok. On Nov. 16, the “Up” rapper took to Instagram Live to let a few things off her chest about the naughty rumor that sparked during a recent episode of Unwine With Tasha K.

“I don’t like how I was fooled a couple of weeks ago…some people just never change,” the 31-year-old rapper said in reference to a social media video in late October, in which she extended some empathy to her nemesis Tasha K after the infamous YouTuber tearfully opened up about having suicidal ideations.

Play

“I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing,” the rapper continued.

“I found out that Will Smith is a Libra…Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so fucking heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. We go so crazy, that people be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Brother Bilal claimed he walked in on Will Smith having sex with fellow Hollywood actor Duane Martin on the latest episode of Unwine With Tasha K.

In a clip of the latest Unwine With Tasha K episode published Nov. 14, Brother Bilal, an alleged former assistant of Will Smith, claimed that he caught the Oscar Award-winning actor having sex with Hollywood veteran Duane Martin years ago. Reps for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star have vehemently denied the allegations.

Play

During an interview with The Breakfast Club Nov. 16, Jada Pinkett Smith also refuted the claims. The actress revealed she and her husband were preparing to “take legal action” against Brother Bilal for making up the “malicious story.”

Play

During Thursday’s Instagram Live session, Cardi slammed Tasha K and various media outlets for spreading the “salacious” rumor.

“I don’t like that some people never fucking change. I’m so tired of people picking on that man. Deadass,” the mother of two said before emphasizing the importance of integrity in journalism.

“Your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect whether somebody is bullshitting or not…because anybody can say a fake ass story about you and people are going to f—king fake ass believe it. It’s so f—ked up that somebody could put something so f—king salacious out.”

Cardi’s plea for Smith comes amid her ongoing lawsuit with Tasha K. The infamous media star owes the rapper $4 million from the defamation lawsuit she lost to the Bronx femcee in 2022.

In May, Tasha, real name Latasha Kebe, filed a bankruptcy request to avoid paying the Grammy Award-winning artist, but in October, a Florida judge tossed out the petition. The vlogger will head to court on Jan. 9 for a pre-trial summary conference to dispute whether she still owes Cardi $500,000 in punitive damages, according to court documents obtained by court reporter Meghann Cuniff.



