Kevin Hart effed around and found out about his age after a footrace with a former NFL athlete. The comedian ended up in a wheelchair after trying to relive his youth, and it didn’t work out for him.

The comedian-actor candidly emphasized to his over 178 million followers that the physical changes in one’s 40s are “real.” Hart revealed in a video shared Aug. 23 that he’s temporarily unable to walk and in a wheelchair. The Hart to Heart star said his injuries occurred when he tried to do some “young man stuff” with former New England Patriots NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

Hart, who turned 44 in July, explained that he and Ridley decided to put things to the test after a “debate on who’s faster.”

Following a 40-yard dash, the Reality Check star effectively “blew all [his] shit.”

The comedian said he tore his lower abdomen and abductors, leaving him unable to walk. He told his son the two wouldn’t be playfully racing anytime soon. He also, upon reflection, called his race with Ridley the “stupidest shit ever.”

While Hart noted that he’s “pretty fast,” Ridley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds in his prime, according to OutKick.

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above — it’s not a game. Respect that age,” Hart firmly stated. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

Hart’s fellow celebrities wished him a speedy recovery but couldn’t help but joke about the comedian’s aging. Many of the big names also shared their blunt realities of aging and how the process has had them down bad.

“WELLLPPPP! Deeeeng homie. It’s real in these 40 yr old skreetz. Getting better soon.” –Yvonne Orji “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 to this whole commentary!! The 40’s a NUTZ! I woke up one morning and my wrists was hurting for NO REASON 🤷🏽‍♀️.” — Syleena Johnson “@kevinhart4real 😂😂😂😂 so sorry and 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” — Tracee Ellis Ross “Come on my show so you can talk about further ❤️ #DumbAssNiggaChronicles” — Sherri Shepherd “I tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine 😂. Heal up 💪🏾.” — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes big fella! 😂” — Mario

