The Breakfast Club has secured a new co-host for the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio morning show. After months of rotating guests, the media giant has reportedly hired comedian Jess Hilarious to replace radio veteran Angela Yee. Jess — known for her hilarious skits on social media — will join longtime co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on the airwaves every morning at 6 a.m.

On Dec. 23, Jess announced the big news at an event in her hometown of Baltimore, according to a video shared by DJ Quicksilva on X, formerly Twitter, Dec. 24.

Donning a dark blue bodycon gown and silver fishnets, Jess told fans that she was excited to “put on” for the city of Baltimore with her new role.

“I’m officially the third co-host. Y’all already know I put the f–k on for Baltimore City, specifically West Baltimore city,” she said as the audience clapped and cheered. “Thank you for holding me the fuck down.”

Jess will be adding to her stacked resume with her brand-spanking new radio gig. The star, who is famous for her hilarious one-liners and naughty sense of humor, has appeared on shows like MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and HBO’s All Def Comedy. The stand-up comic is also the host of iHeartRadio’s Carefully Reckless podcast, where she shares her unfiltered thoughts about love, life and relationships.

As previously reported, in 2022, Yee, 47, announced that she was leaving The Breakfast Club to launch her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee, which is also syndicated via iHeartRadio. Additionally, the New York native has her own podcast called Lip Service.

“This is really exciting,” Yee told fans at the time of her departure. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

During her last broadcast on Dec. 2, 2022, her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, bid her farewell with sweet words of encouragement.

“I do want to just say, Angela Yee, job well done,” Charlamagne tha God told Yee. “Job well done. They can never take away what we built. We’ve all made history together as a radio show. We’re in the Radio Hall of Fame. We are linked together forever, and us three have created a blueprint for a lot of people to follow. I just thank God for bringing us together, and I thank God for the last 13 years.”

DJ Envy added, “I’m going to miss my sister. I’m not going to miss you taking stabs at me, [but] I’m going to miss my sister.”

