Jess Hilarious made sure she looked like “That Girl” when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour concert in the singer’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

The comedienne noted that she “had to wear” gold in a recap video with commentary of her epic time at the concert, posted Sept. 27. Jess’ custom three-piece Elevation XII design was created by Los Angeles-based designer DeMariyon Futch. The shimmering gold look included a cropped tank, matching pants and a dramatic, and billowing duster coat. The Baltimore native paired the outfit with matching gold jewelry and Valentino Garavani Brown Romask Sunglasses. On her feet were Balenciaga Women’s Cagole 110MM Sandals in Metallized Gold, which retail for $1,450.

Jess detailed in another post, shared Sept. 26, that her makeup was done by celebrity MUA Brittany Jones. Also, her “Island Twist” hairstyle was done by Cleveland-based hairstylist Locs by Lia.

Beyoncé’s requested that all Renaissance tour attendees wear silver throughout Virgo season from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. However, since Bey’s Houston shows were on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 — and Libra season began on the 23rd — Jess technically didn’t break any rules in her head-to-toe golden ensemble.

A Virgo with a Sept. 4 birthday, Beyoncé asked concert attendees to wear silver during the astrological sign’s season as their gift to her. According to HelloBeautiful, the performer requested the silver looks on her Instagram Stories and said, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

Jess didn’t disclose if she went on Night 1 or Night 2 of Beyonce’s tour dates in Houston, but the Baltimore native was definitely an eye-catcher when she graced NRG Stadium.

She told her over 5.5 million followers that she felt like Samuel L. Jackson when she strutted into the 72,220-seat stadium with her coat flapping in the wind.

While showing clips from the concert, Jess said that she cried seeing Beyoncé on stage with Blue Ivy during “My Power.” The comedienne also added footage of when Bey brought out Houston Hottie, aka Megan Thee Stallion, for a performance of “Savage Remix.”

“Now only Beyoncé can bring you out as a mother fucking feature on your own song — respectfully,” Jess lightheartedly noted.

“Y’all know when ‘Church Girl’ come on we all get a lil nasty,” the comedienne teased during a clip of herself dropping it low and clapping that ass.

“RENAISSANCE OWES ME NOTHING 👑. It was an amazing show for sure ❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

