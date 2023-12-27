MadameNoire Featured Video

Jamaican track star Sanya Richards-Ross of Housewives of Atlanta and her husband, Aaron Ross, introduced the world to their family’s latest addition, Asani Legend Archibald Ross.

Legend’s debut Instagram appearance came as a reel on Dec. 24, where the family performed a dramatic skit to stress how hard they’ve prayed for his coming.

The reel presented Aaron and Sanya’s ecstatic 6-year-old son, Deuce, running down a flight of stairs on Christmas morning to open gifts.

Disappointed by the beautifully wrapped gifts under the tree, Deuce formed prayer hands and clenched his eyes, praying for his desired Christmas gift. The two athletes exchanged glances and joined their offspring in praying.

The camera slowly panned to the luminous Christmas tree, where baby Legend lay in a woven basket lined with soft cloths with a silver bow attached. Deuce opened his eyes and kissed his baby brother. The family then added a stocking with Legend’s name on the mantle alongside theirs.

“Asani Legend Archibald Ross,” Sanya wrote in the post’s caption. “The only Christmas gift the Ross family prayed for. This has been the most beautiful season of our family life. A reminder that after every storm, the sun rises again! To our beautiful SONshine, we’re so excited to be your parents, and we can’t wait to see all that you’ll contribute to the world.”

The Olympic champ broke down Legend’s name to explain each component’s significance.

“Asani- a masculine Swahili name given to us by one of our amazing followers, @_neekss__. Thank you!!!! The perfect blend of our names,” Sanya explained.

“Legend- well, this one speaks for itself but is also a tribute to how important legacy is to my [Aaron]. Our hope for what he’ll become!”

She chose Archibald to honor her father, Archibald “Archie” Richards.

The 38-year-old reality star ended the caption with a message for Legend.

“PS-Asani, I hope you’re ready for all the Ross family shenanigans. Your debut reel was pretty epic.”

Ross birthed Legend on Dec. 19. Aaron took to Instagram the same day, praying for a safe delivery for his wife and their newborn progeny.

“Heavenly Father, I humbly come to you asking for a healthy and safe delivery for my wife @sanyarichiross and our new baby boy. As the leader of my family, I’m praying for your guidance and strength. Help me to lead with wisdom, compassion, and humility. Grant me the patience to listen, a mind to understand and the courage to make difficult decisions. Please bless our home with love, respect, and unity so that we may face challenges together and celebrate our wins as one.”

On July 27, the retired athlete assembled a wild pregnancy announcement that tricked followers into believing she was announcing her return to track and field with all of the clips of old races playing out like a Nike commercial.

As Sanya confabulated about her hesitancy to undergo something again and determined she was strong enough to endure it, she labeled herself “ready.”

“Ready to be a mother again. The best mother I know I can be.”

Congrats, Ross family, and welcome to the world, Legend!