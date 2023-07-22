MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore is not interested in a friendship with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Sanya Richards-Ross — and the feeling seems mutual.

The haircare brand owner expressed her current feelings about Sanya July 16 on Twitter as fans reacted to the show’s latest episode. Within a series of replies and retweets, Kenya accused the Olympian of not being her friend or a neutral party regarding the cast’s various beefs.

When an RHOA fan stated that Sanya’s shady behavior was why Kenya lacked trust, the former pageant queen agreed.

Kenya’s Twitter reply was, “Yup! Not neutral and goes behind my back and kikis about me.”

Sanya — who recently revealed her second pregnancy — is seemingly unbothered by how her drama with Kenya has unfolded on the show.

The Olympian took to her Instagram Stories with a subtly targeted post in mid-July. She wrote, “When you stay relevant and working without having to post one tweet 🤣😂.”

Both women have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

What caused Kenya’s Twitter firestorm was a scene from Sunday night’s episode between Sanya and the former pageant queen’s longtime foe, peach holder Marlo Hampton.

The Olympian’s spilled her POV the drama surrounding Marlo’s past date with Kenya’s now-love interest. The athlete recalled that Kenya made it a big deal when RHOA star Shereé Whitfield began a relationship with Love & Marriage: Huntsville‘s Martell Holt.

Earlier in the season, Kenya told the whole group that Martell slid in her DMs before he got with Shereé.

It’s petty that the women unfollowed each other, but both seem content with their relationship gone by the wayside. Moreover, it’s clear Kenya feels Sanya doesn’t have her back and is two-faced.

See the receipts and scroll through the many shady retweets below.

