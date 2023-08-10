MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is spending her second pregnancy soaking up the Jamaican sun.

The Olympic gold medalist, a Jamaica native, has been documenting the first few days of her family’s vacation on Instagram. The track star explained in her captions that she and her small brood were in Jamaica for her son Deuce’s sixth birthday. She shared that the trip was the youngster’s idea and that she’d be celebrating her “sonshine” all week.

The snapshots from “Day 1” and “Day 2” showed Sanya’s color-coordinated outfits with her husband, Aaron Ross, and the couple’s birthday boy. The athlete gently cradled her baby bump in two of the family’s photos.

“I never want to leave!!!” she wrote in her Aug. 7 caption.

The MommiNation founder lovingly called her unborn child a “gift” when she revealed her second pregnancy in late July.

Sanya vulnerably shared that her journey to becoming a mother for the second time wasn’t straightforward. She recalled initially having hesitations about having another child and the miscarriage she suffered when she and her husband finally got on the same page about conceiving.

“God knew my heart, and I feel blessed to have another opportunity to be a Mommi,” Sanya reflected on Instagram July 27. “This gift is for all of us… but I’m most excited to make Deuce a big brother. He prays for his sister/brother every night. My heart and belly are so full. Thanks for all the love today. Ross party of 4 loading….. I’m taking you all on the journey, so hang on for the ride!”

On July 28, Sanya posted behind-the-scenes footage from her maternity shoot. The expecting Olympian smiled for solo shots and others with her family. Her baby bump was particularly on display while she posed in a purple bra and undies that were matched with an extravagant sheer robe with ruffle detailing.

Sanya posted a clip of her RHOA Season 15 reunion look Aug. 5 — and the expecting mother did not come to play. Read more about the cast’s looks below.

