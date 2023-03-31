MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s (RHOA) season 15 trailer promises the upcoming show will be a drama-filled, shade-slinging masterpiece– even as the castmates attempt to find healing.

“The fabulous ladies of RHOA are trying their best to get to a healing space,” Bravo teased. “However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?”

The sneak peek for the all-new season dropped March 30. The Bravo hit series’ main cast includes returning peach holders Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richard-Ross.

Monyetta Shaw returns to the series as a friend of the cast. A new face in the ATL ladies’ circle is entrepreneur, Courtney Rhodes. Viewers will also see cameos from RHOA icons and alums — including Kim “Bye, Wig” Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Cynthia Bailey.

As always, drama in the friend group unfolds regardless of the ladies’ sisterhood.

Various clips showed the women beefing throughout the season. Kandi was ready to put her hands on a fellow peach. The only reason I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke your ass, bitch!”

Later in the Bravo promo video, the singer-songwriter yelled, “I’m about to head-butt this bitch!”

Marlo was back with her petty antics while highlighting her life as a “munty” to her two nephews, Michael and William.

In the almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer, the Georgia peaches threw their fair share of shots at one another.

Marlo shadily described Drew as “bad-bodied” and a “deranged, wannabe actress.” Shereé clowned Kandi’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant, saying the ladies were unsure whether they’ll be served “biscuits or bullets.” Monyetta threw jabs at an unseen target and said, “I’m classy; she’s a hot mess.”

The trailer weaved all the drama-filled moments into footage of the ladies lying in a circle for a relaxing meditation session.

As expected, fans will catch up on the ladies’ personal and professional lives since season 14 wrapped. Kenya will take viewers along as she attempts to open a hair salon.

The former beauty pageant winner and Marlo and Shereé will also explore new romances. Fans will finally see footage of the SHE by Shereé founder with her man, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt.

Castmate and RHOA sophomore Sanya will try to balance family life and business. Kandi will do the same, per the “Fly Above” singer’s usual.

Drew’s tumultuous season sees the star building her acting and music careers while simultaneously going through a messy divorce from her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

RHOA season 15 will air May 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo. Sound off in the comments about which peach holder you’re excited to see.