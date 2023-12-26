MadameNoire Featured Video

Femcee Remy Ma uncovered she had breast reduction surgery (reduction mammaplasty) and dug into her reasons for agreeing to the mammaplasty.

Live Bitez posted a recent clip from her IG live, addressing a fan’s question about her “new” boobs.

“Somebody said, ‘Do you really got new titties?’ I’m crying,” the 43-year-old ‘Lean Back” rapper said. “I got a reduction like a year and a half ago.”

The former Terror Squad member mentioned the stress big knockers caused.

“It was just too much. They was doing too much,” Remy Ma continued. “Them double Ds, almost triple Ds, was just too much. Like, I was getting freaking indentations with permanent marks from my bra up here. It was crazy. It was a lot. So, we were down to…a small C (cup).”

Remy Ma underwent major changes to her physique over the years owing to her weight loss journey and has denied critics’ rumors about her going under the knife for a while. Her reduction surgery is the only time she confirmed having a procedure.

In 2017, she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and credited her new physique to her healthier eating habits and dedication to working out.

“I did a juicing thing and cleansed everything, and then I stopped eating meat,” the rapper said. “I only do like seafood here and there. Mostly just fruits and vegetables and water, water, water. It’s a lot, but when you go outside and then everyone says, ‘Oh my God, Remy looks so good.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? I really don’t need that soda. It’s ok. I don’t want it anyway.”

Make no mistake, not all reduction procedures are considered cosmetic. Some are necessary to relieve some medical symptoms.

Although big breasts may seem attractive to men, they could burden women—from back pain to skin irritation under the breasts.

One of Remy Ma’s annoyances with having large boobs was the shoulder grooves she’d get from bra straps, which is a medical reason to get a reduction.

Adversity is the negative self-image big breasts impose. At times, they make women look bigger than they are.

According to the Mayo Clinic, breast reductions are for those with “chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, shoulder grooves from bra straps, chronic rash or skin irritation under the breasts, nerve pain,” the inability to participate in physical activities, poor self-image from large breasts and lack of bras and clothing.”

It’s not for those who smoke, are very obese and don’t want scars on their breasts.