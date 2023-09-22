MadameNoire Featured Video

Battle rapper Geechi Gotti left the internet in shambles Sept. 16 when he rapped a fiery verse slamming Remy Ma for allegedly cheating on her longtime husband, Papoose. Over the summer, rumors alleged that the former Terror Squad femcee stepped out on her hubby with rising battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

During the third round of Remy’s Chrome23 battle rap event on Saturday, Geechi released a heated verse about the cheating rumors while battling against Eazy The Block Captain.

“I don’t give a f—k if you’re f—king this n—a, just tell him to stop screwing the business/Y’all the poster child symbol for Black love/ Every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest/ N—a he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears,” the Compton native spit as he addressed the controversial cheating allegations in front of Remy.

“He stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers/ Man, you got a beautiful baby girl who is also amazing,” he continued. “He’ll be damned if he lose you to this bozo in braces.”

Geechi continued to apply pressure when he hinted that Eazy The Block Captain was “running his mouth” behind closed doors about their alleged affair.

“The world ain’t never supposed know what you and me going through, but this n—a behind closed doors running his mouth like a hoe supposed to do/ Got n—s making blogs and YouTubes/People arguing in the comments that those posts is true. Cuz those TMZ and Shade Room outlets— they only know you.”

Toward the end of his brutal diss, the fired-up battle rapper referenced a MediaTakeOut article that claimed Papoose “punched” Eazy at Remy’s Chrome23 event in June because he thought the Philly rapper was having “a romantic relationship” with his wife.

Staring directly into Eazy’s face, Geechi rapped, “Yeah, he knocked you out because he be damned to keep seeing you get stepped to by some n—a he socked out and stood over like a step stool.”

Before signing off, the rapper turned to Remy and shouted, “Yo Papoose, that’s how you talk to your bitch!”

After the viral battle hit X, formerly known as Twitter, users shared their thoughts about Geechi’s explosive verse. Some netizens thought Remy looked uncomfortable and anxious as Geechi released his raw and honest thoughts about the cheating chatter.

One user noted how the rapper probably wouldn’t receive a future invite to the battle after his ruthless round. “Yeah, I don’t think they booking Geechi again,” the X user penned.

Another fan commented, “Papoose has 24 hours to respond.”

We’re waiting for the response, too!

Remy Ma wasn’t bothered by Geechi’s fiery diss.

After the battle, Remy Ma spoke to 15 Minutes Of Fame Radio about Geechi’s crazy rap battle. When asked to share her thoughts about the scorching hot verse, the 43-year-old celeb said she wasn’t offended by Geechi.

Play

“He was just saying what’s been on the blogs for the last three or four months,” she said. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.”

The star added, “I’m used to it, like, it’s to be expected. It’s not the first time somebody said my name in one of their rounds.”

When the interviewer asked the New York native if she was bothered by how long Geechi rolled out his vicious rap diss, the matriarch laughed, “He loves me, Geechi loves me.”

The last time that Remy addressed the fiery cheating rumors was in June when she shut down the gossip about Papoose and Eazy’s alleged fight.

“Can y’all please stop with the Eazy & Pap Lies!” she penned on June 18.

Papoose has yet to address all of the gossip.

Geechi explained why he went in on Remy.

After the battle, Geechi also stopped to chat with 15 Minutes Of Fame Radio. When asked why he “went so hard” on Remy, the rapper replied, “Because why not, though. Salute to Remy, love her to death, but this is battle rap…we all heard the rumors.”

Check out what he had to say at the 9:02 minute mark below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Remy Ma Gave A Surprising Answer When Asked About Collaborating With Nicki Minaj