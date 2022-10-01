MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma almost became a real housewife.

Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams told the Bravo casting crew that Remy Ma would be a great addition to their franchise, TMZ reported. When they got in touch, she seemed like a great fit but her location halted the conversation. The casting team thought she still had a midtown Manhattan condo. It turns out that she sold it and lives in New Jersey full time, which shut down any further conversation about her joining the franchise. This would’ve been her first time back on reality television since exiting Love & Hip Hop New York.

The “All the Way Up” rapper may have dodged a bullet since there were claims of racism behind the scenes. RHONY star Heather Thomson told Page Six that after Williams was kicked out of Luann de Lesseps’ home, Ramona Singer said, “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show.” Singer denied these claims.

The Bronx rapper has been engaged in other endeavors since leaving reality television. She started her own all-female battle rap league, Chrome23, and hosted their first battle in February 2022. While shining the spotlight on female emcees, she made sure they were paid their worth due to the huge gender pay gap in battle rap.

“My my main thing was to bring in more money for the women,” she told MADAMENOIRE. “The pay gap is ridiculous. It’s actually insulting…I’m used to seeing it now at this point in my life but in this particular instance [the difference in pay is] disrespectful…Some of the highest paid females barely crack $10,000 per battle whereas some of the highest men could possibly get $100,000 per battle.”

She also recently teased an upcoming project on social media. In an Instagram caption, she shared that The Reminisce EP was loading.