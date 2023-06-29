MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma wants nosy instigators to stop spreading “lies” about her marriage with Papoose. On June 18, the New York femcee took to Twitter after a MediaTakeOut article suggested that there was marital trouble looming between her and the rapper husband of over a decade.

Inside, the MediaTakeOut report alleged that Papoose got into a heated altercation with battle rap star Eazy The Block Captain during Remy’s Chrome 23 rap battle event on June 17. Sources alleged that Papoose “punched” the burgeoning emcee at the function because he thought Eazy was having “a romantic relationship” with his wife.

But Remy shut down the cheating chatter. While reflecting on some of the hiccups during the battle, the mother two briefly addressed the gossip.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried …and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” Remy tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August.”

Eazy, who is a longtime contestant at Chrome 23’s live battle events, also set the record straight about the cheating allegations.

“Y’all want something bad to happen to me so baddddd. Of course, it’s the same hating niggas and females, but y’all should get the story straight before y’all speak,” the rapper tweeted, according to AceShowBiz.

We sincerely hope that there isn’t any drama brewing between Papoose and Remy because they truly are a beacon of Black love.

The hip-hop couple has been married for over 17 years, and they share a big blended family together. The lovebirds have a daughter named Reminisce, whom they welcomed in 2018. The Castle Hill native has an older son named Janafi from a previous relationship. She’s also a proud stepmom to Papoose’s daughters Dejanae, Shemele and Destiny.

Even though Remy has squashed the rumors, social media users don’t appear to be buying the hip-hop star’s latest tweet. Some internet detectives believe that the married pair’s Instagram accounts may be dropping a few hints about their alleged marital woes.

A few users noticed that Remy’s last photo with Papoose was posted on March 6. The photo captured the two hip-hop stars smiling alongside one another at the Bet Hip Hop Awards.

Fans also raised an eyebrow when Papoose posted a heartwarming Father’s Day tribute with all four of his daughters, but Remy was nowhere to be found in the picture. Although, one could argue that Remy may very well be the person taking the photo.

Additionally, some fans also alleged that Remy and Eazy were getting a little too close during their April appearance on Fox 5 News. Watch the video below. Are y’all buying these cheating rumors?

