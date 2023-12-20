MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora provided the terms for her prospective return to the franchise in a radio interview.

In a clip posted on Instagram by news personality Antoine Edwards, Sidora commented on how the show’s lack of support and toxic environment overwhelmed her. And for her to return, changes would need to be implemented.

“I’ve been enjoying this time,” the 38-year-old actress explained. “I needed a break, so I’m actually happy that they had to figure some things out.”

The That’s So Raven actress doesn’t know when she’ll return, but didn’t knock the idea.

“I have talked with some of my execs there and I’m like, we’ll see where we land,” SIdora said before diving into her terms and conditions. “I feel the environment needs to be inviting. The environment needs to be friendly for me. I didn’t really feel like I had that support. That sisterhood? I just feel like, as women, say what you want. We throw our shade. We have our moments of disagreement, as all women do. But when you are going through something, whether it’s healthwise or relationship-wise.

She continued, “I just feel like we’ve watched in certain seasons, women support and coral around you because you don’t know everything. But to have that moment of sisterhood, that’s what makes us so beautiful and powerful when we come together.”

Sidora felt certain moments from the show, like her interactions and conversations with the other women, were misinterpreted by the public.

“It was hard because I have to defend these women and then defend myself against my husband, too? Like, that was a lot. And to feel like they all linked up in some, ‘We gon’ link up’…I just didn’t feel good at all,” the “Throw Us Away” singer explained. “That doesn’t really sit well with me. To walk back into that environment, especially with everything I have going on. It has to be a nice little shakeup situation…be some different faces at the table that are going to be a little more real and a little more genuine, and not be afraid to be themselves.”

Sidora was M.I.A. at the 2023 BravoCon amid her marriage woes with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

BravoCon happened in Las Vegas from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum and Paris Theater. RHOA fans recalled Sidora’s name being on the “Viva Las Atlanta Peaches” panel, but Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield attended.

Many believed it had something to do with the estranged couple’s divorce.

As MadameNoire reported, Sidora filed for divorce against Pittman on Feb. 27, an hour before the petty husband filed his divorce papers.

The two tied the knot in August 2014 and had their son Machai (2015) and daughter Aniya (2018). They co-parent Sidora’s 11-year-old son Josiah, whom she had in a previous relationship.

In the Step Up actress’ petition, she denied their “irretrievably broken” marriage was reconcilable, as did Pittman. She accused him of being a “serial cheater” and claimed he physically acted out of aggression.