Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora recently got candid about when she realized her marriage with Ralph Pittman couldn’t be saved.

The singer-actress vulnerably revealed that the issues she and her husband faced were compounded when those marital woes played out on TV. In an interview with People published June 22, The Game actress said she felt “embarrassment” on top of the heavy issues she and Pittman battled “behind closed doors.”

“[It was] definitely the breaking point, and enough is enough,” the RHOA peach holder stated.

Sidora said she didn’t see the breaking point coming, although that may shock many fans. RHOA viewers will recall that the star and her husband dealt with communication, gaslighting and trust issues since Sidora joined the Bravo show’s cast in season 13.

In her latest interview, the reality star said she was in her marriage “forever” until she realized there was “nothing” left to believe in.

“The behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much,” Sidora said.

Despite the gravity of her legal filing for the dissolution of her marriage — and the allegations made — the Housewives star said she was “hopeful for an amicable divorce.”

The “Already Know” singer wants her and Pittman to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship and possibly a “respectful” friendship. She wants to feel “completely whole” again, although it’s “hard to imagine right now.” More than anything, the mother of three wants her kids to “be happy.”

“Because I don’t want them to come out of this, I guess tainted or affected negatively. So just trying to keep some level of normalcy for them. And that’s been a great distraction for me as well. Just making sure that I’m pouring everything I have into them during this time.”

Both Sidora and Pittman individually filed for divorce in Gwinnett County Superior Court in late February.

The Game actress’s petition claimed “no chance or hope of reconciliation.” Both Sidora and her estranged husband noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The former Disney star accused Pittman of being a “serial cheater and adulterer” that “participated in extra-marital sexual relations.” Her revealing petition claimed that the Mind Music CEO stole “a large sum of money” from her. The legal filing added that Pitman subjected her to “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse” that she couldn’t withstand “any longer.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Housewives star claimed she was close to filing for a restraining order against Pittman after a Feb. 20, 2023 incident where he got “physically aggressive.”

Pittman filed for joint legal and physical custody of the two kids he shares with the RHOA star. Comparatively, the latter requested primary custody.

The former couple share son Machai, 8, and daughter Aniya, 2. Sidora’s eldest child, Josiah, 12, is from a previous relationship.

