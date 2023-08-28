MadameNoire Featured Video

The talk on everyone’s tongue about the RHOA Season 15 finale is the drama surrounding Drew Sidora, her husband Ralph Pittman, and friend of the show, Courtney Rhodes.

Conflict between the couple started when Ralph was utterly unbothered by the fact that Courtney, his “cousin,” called Drew a bitch. Things escalated for the worst in the dramatic latter part of the episode when Courtney claimed Drew was bisexual and possibly in a romance with former WNBA player Ty Young.

X users thought it was low down but unsurprising that Ralph didn’t care about his wife’s feelings regarding the “bitch” comment. Several others went as far as to speculate Ralph and Courtney had an inappropriate relationship, referring to the latter as a “side chick.”

Courtney said she had photographic evidence of Drew and Ty’s coupling as the cast members reeled in the aftermath of Drew and Ralph’s almost simultaneous divorce filings, March 1.

The jewelry brand and fashion boutique CEO claimed Drew visited Ty in Texas, and that Ralph had “discovery” to back up his claims against his wife in the couple’s divorce. Quite boldly, Courtney implied Drew’s desire for Ralph to adopt her eldest child was with an ulterior motive. Longtime RHOA fans will recall that Ralph toyed with the idea of adopting Drew’s eldest son, Josiah, and even wrote a book about being a stepfather.

“I have pictures of [Drew and Ty] on my phone, but I wasn’t gonna say that on camera…,” Courtney shockingly claimed, before revealing she’d been drinking vodka. “Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption. Because she was like, ‘Adopt this child so I can go be in my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills.'”

Moneyetta Shaw claimed Drew said she’d talk to her crush, Ty, if things didn’t work out with Ralph. Marlo Hampton noted that she heard Drew was at Ralph’s birthday party with a woman the “Already Know” singer “was dating.”

“The rumor mills say Ty and Drew hooked up,” noted Kandi Burruss, who claimed the two speculated lovers met on The Pass‘ set.

Ralph used air quotes around the word “friendship” when he discussed Drew and the basketball player’s relationship. Drew was “freaking” out when Ty’s ex, Mimi Faust, fueled speculation about her and the athlete.

Earlier in the episode, Drew and Ralph discussed the latter moving out of their bedroom in couple’s therapy. Drew brought up texts from Josiah asking her about the change.

“It has been a lot of things that have been happening over the course of the marriage, and honestly things were just not getting better. I lost my voice in the marriage. And I allowed things that no woman should ever allow,” Drew said in her confessional after news of the divorce filings spread. “I mean, I allowed him having inappropriate relationships with women. I allowed Tampa.”

Several of RHOA’s other cast members closed the season with their thoughts surrounding their families.

Sonya Richards-Ross wept as she opened up about her traumatic miscarriage. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Olympian is now blissfully pregnant with her rainbow baby.

Marlo briefly touched on her budding romance with a friend named Scotley. The Le’Archive founder claimed the two had already dated for two months, and she expressed caution regarding introducing him to her nephews.

Shereé Whitfield spoke with her eldest daughter, Tierra Fuller, about her ex-husband Bob Whitfield introducing a daughter he allegedly kept secret.

Kenya Moore followed up on conversations she began having earlier in the season surrounding having another child. In the season finale, the former pageant queen’s father highlighted concerns by mentioning how risky Kenya’s first pregnancy was. The mother of one emphasized that she could have another child via surrogate and fertilized embryos. Still, she was unsure of the option due to the looming possibility of her estranged husband Marc Daly making things difficult.

Up next is the Season 15 reunion, and we wouldn’t be surprised if more speculation stirred surrounding Drew’s estranged marriage and “cousin” Courtney. Will you be watching?

