Keke Palmer Drops New Revenge-Themed Music Video For ‘Serious’

Keke Palmer is back with a new music video. On Nov. 27, the actress and singer released the shocking visual for her song “Serious,” which is set to appear on the deluxe edition of her new album Big Boss. Actor Moriah Johnson stars as Palmer’s deranged lover in the revenge-themed video.

In the 2-minute-long video directed by Billie Woodruff, Palmer gets sweet revenge on her conniving lover, played by Baldwin Hills star Moriah Johnson. The video kicks off with the actor dropping off an unconscious Palmer in a deserted park. After she wakes up, the multi-talented beauty sneaks into his apartment, drugs her former lover and sits him down for an intense interrogation. As he’s chained to the table, Palmer attempts to reprogram her shady man’s brain while rocking a sexy white suit.

In a press release obtained by Vibe, the Nope star described “Serious” as a celebration of “self-worth and not settling for less.” The mother of one added, “It’s a testament to knowing what it means to choose yourself and live in that truth.”

Palmer’s eyebrow-raising music video with Johnson comes just a few weeks after she was granted a temporary restraining order against her co-parent and former boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The actress was also granted full custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

Earlier this month, the Harvey, Illinois, native filed a domestic violence restraining order against the fitness coach, accusing the patriarch of physical and emotional abuse. Inside the complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles, the former Nickelodeon star claimed that Jackson assaulted her on more than one occasion. The actress also alleged that Jackson attacked her in front of their child. To support her claims, Palmer attached graphic pictures pulled from her in-home security camera.

According to court documents, during one heated dispute, Palmer alleged that Jackson “lunged” at her neck and “physically attacked” her after he “trespassed” into her home.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” the complaint stated.

Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son until further notice, US Weekly noted. Attorney Neama Rahmani told the outlet that the star “likely has some pretty significant and compelling evidence” for the judge to quickly grant her restraining order.

“Judges usually are hesitant to grant temporary restraining orders in family law situations because sometimes people misuse them to gain leverage in a custody situation or in a divorce proceeding,” Rahmani added.

