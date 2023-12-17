MadameNoire Featured Video

Da’Naia Jackson, the ex-wife of infamous social media relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, wants to teach wayward women how to be modest by examining their “attitudes and intentions of the heart before showing up to church. The self-proclaimed “Christian” shared her provocative and awkward message on her Instagram account.

On Dec.12, Da’Naia took to the Gram and laid it all out for sisters who want to be right with the Lord and a commodity for the right God-fearing man.

“In order to understand why MODESTY is necessary, it requires an examination of the attitudes and intentions of the heart,” she captioned her seductive video. Da’Naia also added a verse from Hebrews. “But how do we examine our attitudes and intentions of the heart??? Hebrews 4:12 says, ‘For the word of God is ACTIVE & ALIVE and full of power [making it operative, energizing, and effective]. It is sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating as far as the division of the soul and spirit [the completeness of a person] and of both joints and marrow [the deepest parts of our nature], exposing and judging the very thoughts and intentions of the heart.’”

The caption went on to discuss how the attitude was the most significant part of the transition to modesty. Da’Naia used Sarah in the Bible as an example of a woman rising to the challenge of changing for the better.

The founder of the Infidelity Boot Camp drove her Christian modesty point home by oddly wearing a skin-tight red mini dress and black toe-out heels. Da’Naia awkwardly crawled on the floor and struck odd poses, seemingly in an effort to be enticing as words sprawled across the video– “The [Corrupt] Church. I have this against you because you allow [Jezebel]– who calls herself a “prophetess,” to teach my servants to commit immoral acts.”

The conservative mom’s obsession with teaching her fellow Christian sisters how to be modest occurred in another video posted Dec. 10. The unwilling seductress also serves bawdy in the video, donning a bodycon black mini dress.

“Why being sexy opens the door to sexual sin,” the caption read. Da’Naia struck another set of seduction-intended poses as various words giving the antithesis of the principles of Christianity crossed the screen.

Da’Naia’s modesty soapbox is no surprise as Derrick’s once-introverted ex-wife forges on after their high-profile divorce. The former couple divorced after trying to reconcile after the social media relationship guru cheated on Da’Naia. After trying to rebuild her life after the divorce, the matron of modesty launched the Holy Girl Fashion Box and her infidelity boot camp.

Earlier this year, the 30-something holy roller spoke about how her ex-husband’s affairs made her hella critical of her own body.

“I hate that I even got to a point where that was a thing. But it was, it was just that,” she stated bluntly. “I completely lost myself [and] became a shell of myself. I tried to intimate their hair, their actions, even sexual things that I had seen him doing with them. I tried to recreate that in our life when we were engaged. And none of it amounted to anything.”

Along with Da’Naia’s modesty message, the devout Christian is promoting an upcoming book that drops Dec. 21.

On Dec. 1, the deaconess of decency is set to release Traumatized: Is God A Monster Or A Healer? The book aims to teach church leaders how to recognize, help and uplift wayward parishioners back into the Lord’s righteous fold.

“CELEBRATE WITH MEðŸ¥³ðŸŽðŸŽŠ My New Book Traumatized: Is God a Monster or a Healer? will release December 21st, 2023 ðŸ¥³ðŸŽŠðŸŽ I’m calling all ministers and church leaders to see wounded believers in a new light to help them regain their sight to see God is a Healer. Not a monster! Pre-order is available now at the link in my bio. (Available on Kindle and paperback) P.S. I’m accepting graduation and birthday gifts if you feel ledðŸ”¥ cashapp:$DaNaiaJackson ðŸ”¥.”

Will you cop any of Da’Naia’s services and goods?