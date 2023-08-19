MadameNoire Featured Video

Disgraced relationship guru Derrick Jaxn reflected on how he cheated on his ex-wife Da’Naia Jackson.

The Christian YouTuber and author sat down with Laterras R. Whitfield on the Dear Future Wifey podcast to discuss his relationship with Da’Naia, its downfall and what caused him to cheat on her.

In a snippet of the over two-hour-long conversation, Derrick said he and Da’Naia’s sexual connection was great whenever they weren’t in a dry spell. He explained that his “complaint” was how “cold” and rejected he felt by his then-wife whenever things between them were rocky. The author noted that Da’Naia’s behavior may have been how she “coped” with his periodic cheating, but he pinpointed the distance between the former couple as a major issue. Throughout the podcast, he alluded that his then-wife was also unfaithful in their tumultuous relationship.

Just when it seemed like he’d blame the root of all his infidelities on his former spouse, Derrick took some semblance of accountability.

He said, “Now, in a realistic world as a man, I should have had better coping strategies as opposed to coping with women — or anything that was going to compromise my vows.”

The popular relationship guru recognized that he put his personal desires ahead of his marital commitments anytime he felt unwanted in his marriage.

Ironically, Derrick named the Dear Future Wifey podcast episode “Reap What You Sow.”

Earlier in the podcast, Derrick explained that exposure to porn as a tween was his earliest influence on sex.

“I wouldn’t say addicted, but I was definitely introduced to something way too early,” the Alabama native reflected. “What my therapist taught me is that it actually just created a toxic relationship with sex, period. It became kind of an escape, you know? Something that would immediately distract me. Make me feel less rejected — if I ever felt that.”

Da’Naia shared her side of the couple’s relationship on the Dear Future Wifey podcast in May. The Holy Girl Fashion Box founder said she knew other women’s bodies better than her own after she viewed Derrick’s sex tapes with his mistresses.

After over a decade together, the birth of two children and four years of marriage, Derrick announced the couple’s divorce in December 2022.

Da’Naia made headlines in June 2023 for promoting a $5,000 course to help women heal from cheating in their own lives. The course was marketed as a program to “expose the state of your broken heart and remorseful spirit to the Lord.”

