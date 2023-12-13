MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s divorce has officially been finalized.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star broke the news Dec. 12 via a statement shared by People. Moore told the outlet that after years of withstanding her tumultuous divorce, she’s looking forward to continuing to do her best as a mother to her and Daly’s adorable 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

The Kenya Moore Hair Care owner also noted that she remains hopeful that the love of her life is somewhere out there.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Moore revealed. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn,” Moore added. “As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

The RHOA star and Daly met through a mutual friend, Chef Roblé Ali, in 2016. After six months of dating, she and the restaurant owner tied the knot during a private ceremony on a Saint Lucian beach .

The two newlyweds welcomed their daughter the following year. Unfortunately, turmoil hit the couple’s relationship, and they announced their split in September 2019. Moore said she was divorcing Daly. Meanwhile, the latter said he’d “separated” from the former beauty pageant winner.

Moore quarantined with Brooklyn in Atlanta during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic while Daly remained in New York City. In April 2020, the mother of one claimed things between her and Daly had improved and that she was open to reconciling. She noted that the husband RHOA viewers saw on TV was not the same person who wanted them to remain married.

“He has been here. He has stayed here when he comes to town, so his clothes are still there,” Moore said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I did start to box them up, and then, you know, in his true fashion, he came back, and he was like, ‘I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.’ He wants to work on the marriage. He wants to be a better person.”

“I think when you’re married, you have to try everything to stay together,” Moore said about possibly continuing with Daly. “If you exhaust everything, then you’ll have your answer at the end of the day. So right now, yeah, if he’s going to be a changed person, yes. If he’s going to be the Marc that you’ve seen [this season], no.”

Play

The couple split again in January 2021, and their divorce has been in a contentious legal battle since.

We’re so happy for Moore to be free from a marriage she felt “stifled” in. We wish her all the happiness and peace she deserves!

RELATED CONTENT: “Kenya Moore On Usher Freaking Her Down At Las Vegas Show, Says He ‘Snatched My Soul Last Night'”