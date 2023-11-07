MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore’s subtle and sultry bump n’ grind with Usher was litty.

On Nov. 5, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a clip of her getting the now-famous Usher treatment during the latter’s My Way residency in Las Vegas the previous evening. In her short but telling caption, she gushed and told her followers, “@usher snatched my soul last night.”

The clip captured Kenya getting her life as Usher singled out her presence at Dolby Live’s over 5,000-seat venue. The singer strolled up to the RHOA star as she stood in the concert’s VIP section in a curve-hugging white dress with large skin-baring cutouts. As Kenya coyly smiled, Usher said, “Ooooo girl, you got them hips out! They gon’ be talkin’ about you tomorrow, saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby.'”

The two grown and sexy adults slow danced while Usher sang his 2004 classic, “Superstar.” Kenya “The Moment” Moore made sure to live up to her nickname by turning around so her luscious cakes and the singer made contact.

Unsurprisingly, fellow big names chimed in about the clip in Kenya’s Instagram comments. They praised the mother of one for her good looks and lightheartedly teased her about Usher’s special attention.

“Giiiiiiirrrrrrlllll whew!! Cuz the dress alone!” — Syleena Johnson “I can’t believe I missed this!!!!!!” — Ubah Hassan “Damn you so lucky!!” — Leanne “Lelee” Lyons “Sooo goood and you looked amazing!!” — Lesa Milan “Oh he was risking it alll.” — Carlos King

Other footage from the event that Keyna posted showed that she attended the concert with RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss, the latter’s husband Todd Tucker, Carmon Cambrice and Sai De Silva.

The Kenya Moore Haircare founder’s fun time at the Las Vegas concert came the day after she revealed an update on her ongoing, years-long divorce from Marc Daly, her estranged husband .

“I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024,” Kenya said during a Nov. 3 panel at BravoCon, according to People.

“We had a court hearing and then got on the trial calendar. So [we] were going to go to trial, and then we got bumped off the trial calendar,” she said of her and her soon-to-be ex-husband’s divorce proceedings.

“I can’t make this stuff up!” Moore reportedly added.

