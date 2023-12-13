MadameNoire Featured Video

Damson Idris took to Instagram to check Black men who hate on famous, young Black women online.

On his Instagram Stories Dec. 11, the Nigerian-British Snowfall star condemned the vitriol he sees directed at Black women with big names. The actor particularly called out the online bullying that targets young starlets. Idris emphasized that the “grown” men who terrorized the famous young Black women weren’t actually real men at all.

“I see so much unprovoked hatred towards Black women today by predominantly grown Black men. Especially towards our young stars that are just trying to do their thing. The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man. I promise you, you aren’t men to us. A new year is approaching. Grow up,” Idris sternly advised.

Idris didn’t share what prompted him to defend young Black female stars publicly. His commendable and chivalrous Instagram Story came a few days after his ex-girlfriend, Lori Havery, garnered online bullying from social media users who pitted her appearance against a Black female restaurant manager at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California.

As MadameNoire previously reported, a flood of X users attempted to diminish Harvey’s beauty while they simultaneously fawned over the restaurant manager. The Southern cuisine eatery had to address the problematic comparisons the day after originally posting the photo of Lori and the other stunning Black beauty.

“Y’all, we have a very beautiful and pleasant staff altogether, so negativity is NOT an option! Cut it out and stop trying to dim people’s light in your own way,” the restaurant advised. “Y’all better leave our Spooners alone! Don’t be like that!”

Harvey has remained silent on the latest instance of the internet being obsessed and overly harsh about her.

She and Idris jointly announced the end of their relationship in a statement released in early November. The two vacationed, gushed over each other on Instagram and attended industry events together throughout their year-long romance.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the actor and the SKN by LH brand owner said. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

