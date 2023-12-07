MadameNoire Featured Video

A now-viral photo of Lori Harvey standing next to the restaurant manager of The Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California, has caused pandemonium on X.

Unfortunately, while thirsting over the restaurant manager in the “Got spoon?” black crew neck, many netizens pitted her beauty against Harvey’s.

The SKN by LH founder was unwarrantedly subjected to comments dismissing her as a stunner in her own right. Several X users claimed that the restaurant manager’s beauty was so enveloping that they didn’t even notice Harvey — one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelorettes — standing and smiling there, too.

The shady quote tweet below amassed over 18.4 million views and 58,000 likes since it was posted Dec. 4. Another extremely invested internet user found the restaurant manager’s Instagram and her first name.

The Serving Spoon originally posted the photo of the two women on Instagram.

It was the last of a slideshow that otherwise included photos of Harvey on a wholesome daytime meal date with her grandad.

After the snapshot went viral and some comments turned ugly, the Inglewood-based restaurant came to the 26-year-old model’s defense.

“Y’all, we have a very beautiful and pleasant staff altogether, so negativity is NOT an option! Cut it out and stop trying to dim people’s light in your own way,” the restaurant advised.

“Y’all better leave our Spooners alone! Don’t be like that!” added the 40-year-old eatery serving up soul food. “If you really want to show love, come get you a plate!!! We are open every day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and clearly, you never know who will pop up. But regardless, the expectation of excellent service is all the same!!! God bless and act right!”

There were X users who highlighted that pitting Black women [and their looks] against each other was all the way wrong.

The positivity-spreading netizens emphasized that both women were beautiful and Harvey’s appearance didn’t have to be bashed to uplift another woman. As one user pointed out, putting the two pretty ladies side by side definitely had a weird and “strange effect” on the masses.

See more tweets showing love to the two women below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Seen Together 3 Weeks Post Breakup Announcement”