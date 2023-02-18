MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey is clapping back in the name of romance! The social media influencer recently made it red carpet official with her new boo Damson Idris at the “Snowfall” premiere that took place Feb 15.

For many weeks, the couple had the internet buzzing after it was revealed the two became a pair in January. Harvey, who ended up her relationship with Michael B. Jordan, has some people wondering how does she go from one leading man to the next.

Damson kissed Harvey’s forehead on the red carpet, but its no surprise that commenters are looking at the rising star’s every move and wondering how authentic is the chemistry between them even standing side by side, according to The Shade Room.

One person wrote, “No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing.” Lori, who often does not comment or speaks about the inner workings of her dating life felt the need to clear the air and wrote back.

“Or maybe I just had on body make up and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything,” Harvey wrote back.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day had everyone zooming on social media, but it looks like Lori and Damson are cutting through the noise and sticking beside each other.

Meanwhile, Harvey caught the attention of another heartthrob – Usher. The singer teased his new music video “GLU”, which Lori Harvey appears in.

The clip shows the model and skincare line founder is listening to Usher all while rocking a silk robe holding a red rose. This high-anticipated video should be interesting

