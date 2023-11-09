MadameNoire Featured Video

The romance between Damson Idris and Lori Harvey is officially over, according to a statement from the former couple. Online users had a myriad of reactions following the juicy news.

On November 7, Idris and Harvey, whose relationship lasted slightly over a year, told fans, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Although the separation was said to be amicable, the 26-year-old socialite and 32-year-old actor’s breakup speculation started over the weekend when the pair reportedly unfollowed one another on social media. Idris and Harvey also scrubbed their social media accounts of each other’s photos.

X users weighed in on the former couple’s breakup. Some folks likened Harvey to a maneater, some opined that Idris needed to mend a broken heart, and others felt that the pair knew when it was time to end the relationship.

The funniest tweets involved X users adding various clips from Idris’ hit series, Snowfall to reflect how the actor allegedly felt after the breakup.

Idris and Harvey went public with their relationship last December. The whirlwind romance led the CEO of the DSS and his pretty bae to St. Tropez to enjoy the yacht life with the model’s family in July. The lovebirds looked happy.

Rumors of a breakup swirled earlier this year when Harvey was spotted outside of a California restaurant. The socialite made it a point to explain that she wasn’t dating the rapper and that she had eaten dinner with friends.