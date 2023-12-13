MadameNoire Featured Video

In the 2020 sexual assault case against the late rapper Takeoff, Jane Doe refused to back down following his death. She requested his mother, Titiana Davenport, take his place as the suit’s defendant.

According to My News LA, Jane Doe filed the latest court papers Tuesday, Dec. 5, with Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton. In the filing, she requested Davenport, the overseer of Takeoff’s estate under Georgia’s intestacy laws, assume her son’s role in the suit.

The judge halted Doe’s case until the probate proceedings ended. A hearing for the substitution motion was set for Feb. 22. Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, died Nov. 1, 2022, outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston after gunfire erupted.

As MadameNoire reported, Doe alleged in a 2020 civil lawsuit that she attended a party as a guest of DJ Durel, Migos’ DJ. She claimed Takeoff offered her marijuana, and the two began talking before he allegedly started making sexual advances. She declined and worked her way upstairs with him, following her to a bedroom, where he allegedly raped her.

Doe was medically examined on the same day.

In a statement, her attorney, Neama Rahmani, said, “She’s terrified. There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist. He had security. There were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”

Rahmani disapproved of how police handled the case after Doe filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

I don’t want to disparage law enforcement, but I’ve never seen a case handled like this,” Rahmani said. “It’s been a very drawn-out investigation, and not much has been done. I’m hoping that after beginning discovery in this suit, other witnesses will come forward. We’re committed to supporting the criminal investigation, but the time for waiting for LAPD has passed.”

While Takeoff wasn’t charged because of “insufficient evidence,” the civil lawsuit remained.

The rapper’s lawyer, Drew Findling, called the lawsuit “fake,” claiming it was a “money grab” scheme. “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” Findling stated.

“What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false… Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”