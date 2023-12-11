MadameNoire Featured Video

Chad “Ochocino” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe love women who aren’t afraid to show their “true colors” on a first date. The former NFL stars opened up about their dating preferences on the latest episode of their popular talk show, NIGHTCAP with Unc & Ocho Dec. 5.

While reacting to clips from a viral video that captured a woman ordering a little too much food during a first date, Sharpe and Johnson debated whether the woman’s seemingly greedy behavior was appropriate for a first dinner outing. Johnson, 45, said he loved seeing the lucky lady chow down on her meal without a lick of shame.

“That’s what I’m talking about!” the former wide receiver told Sharpe. “She’s assertive. She knows what she wants.”

The Cincinnati Bengals alum continued, “Them ya day ones. Them the ones you keep around. All that muthafuckin’ cute shit and trying to pretend you’re somebody, like ‘I don’t really do this on the first night,’ you know, with the drinks? I’m good.”

Doubling down on his point, Johnson argued that it was better for women to show their “true colors” on a first date “so there ain’t no surprises” down the line.

“If you’re greedy, be greedy from day one,” he added.

Sharpe, 62, said that while he loves to see a date enjoying their food, there should be a limit to how much a woman orders during a first date.

The NFL star referenced the TikTok video that went viral in October of a woman who ordered over four dozen oysters during a first date at Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta.

“Now, don’t be that greedy,” Sharpe said. “Y’all coming in and trying to get the seafood tower that got three lobster tails, four crab claws, scallops, oysters? Come on now.”

Johnson and Sharpe went on to chop it up about eating etiquette during the first date. They agreed that women should stop trying to be “cute” and enjoy themselves, especially during messy meals like BBQ ribs.

“Stop trying to impress men. Stop trying to do all this cute shit. Show him what he’s going to have to expect. Use your hands,” Johnson said. “You know how the ribs be up under your nails, take ya finger with all the ribs and stuff on it and BBQ sauce. Man put it in his mouth on the first date,” he said as he pretended to lick his fingers.

Sharpe wasn’t rocking with the sentiment. The Club Shay Shay host said he needed at least “six months” to get to that level of comfort with a woman, but his NIGHTCAP co-host tried offering him a different perspective.

Johnson argued that men and women should have no shame in doing what they have to do to reach “the end goal.”

“We know what the end goal is. Ain’t nothing wrong with a little foreplay before you get there,” he explained before he shared a naughty story about his first date with his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado.

“Boy, me and Relle, I can tell y’all our business ’cause we family and everybody watching we family. I don’t have nothing to be ashamed of. First night, boy, we was in Okeechobee at the Executive Palace $30 room with a disco ball and a jacuzzi. I ain’t got time to play no games with you.”

Sharpe disagreed. “You licking fingers on the first night? Not on the first night, Ocho…. I can’t give full service the first night.”

Johnson said that when he was younger, he could understand why people would hold off on having sex, as the process of getting to know someone should be valued, but according to the NFL alum, life delivers more uncertainty and “grey area” as we get older. Now that he’s an adult, he’s not wasting any time to get down to business.

“I ain’t got time to go on no three dates, I ain’t got time for no 90-day rule, I ain’t got time for that shit,” Johnson told Sharpe on the latest episode of NIGHTCAP. “If the sex is good, they gon’ be around anyway, so why not get it out the way? As you get older, you don’t want to play that game anymore, Unc.”

Watch the full clip of NIGHTCAP with Unc & Ocho above. Who do you agree with?

