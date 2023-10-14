MadameNoire Featured Video

Viral dating videos had social media users in a frenzy after two Black women showed their natural asses on two separate dates involving oysters and The Cheesecake Factory.

On Oct. 11, TikToker @equanaaa posted a two-minute video of what turned out to be a lesson in karma. The pretty TikTok creator narrated her date with an unknown man she met while hanging out with her friends.

“Y’all…Today, I linked up with this nigga I met a few weeks ago when I was out with my friends. This nigga been texting me for weeks, talking to himself. Why I didn’t block him? Bitch, I don’t know. But today, I was bored, and I ain’t have time… so he text me like, ‘Can we meet for drinks?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, meet me here.”

The scheming TikToker suggested that the pair meet at Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, where every Tuesday, the popular hotspot has $15 raw oysters by the dozen. She also admitted she had used the opportunity to “get some content.”

The unidentified man obliged, and the date was underway. Equanaaa wasted no time recording their “date” for TikTok fans. Apparently, the TikTok creator had a bottomless pit for a stomach. She downed four dozen oysters, red-skin potatoes, three lemon drops and two crabcakes. Her suitor only had a drink.

Equanaaa described how unbothered she was as her bewildered date watched her order the last of the four dozen oysters at Fontaine’s Oyster House, claiming “she didn’t give a fuck,” and blaming him because he invited her to hang.

Figuring out that he had been played, her date excused himself to go the bathroom. After about an hour, Oyster Bae figured out that he had dipped and left her with the $184.97 bill that included the lone cocktail he ordered. Equanaaa also failed to tip appropriately, leaving the server $26 below the 15% tipping standard.

On Oct. 10, TikToker Monique Santos posted an almost seven-minute video of an unidentified woman playing in her unnamed date’s face by protesting a cute outing to The Cheesecake Factory. Users on social media referred to the woman as the “green dress lady” or “purple lipstick,” old girl was with the shits as they arrived at the chain eatery.

“Purple lipstick” recorded their interaction as the gentleman exited the car to open her door. The woman entertained the gesture before turning to her phone cam, saying, “He got me at The Cheesecake Factory, y’all. I ain’t getting out this car.”

She even locked his doors and rolled down the window to deliver the shitty news.

“This is The Cheesecake Factory,” she said, repeating herself numerous times.

“What’s wrong with that,” he asked.

“This is a chain restaurant. ho takes someone who looks like this to a chain restaurant?” Purple rebutted.

Purple audaciously invited him back into the car he owned. The guy, being a good sport and not losing his cool, obliged– he even agreed to remain on camera with her to discuss the trifling turn the date had taken.

Her date pondered where he missed the mark, asking, “So you expect a man to go all out on the first date; is that right?”

That was the setup, y’all.

Taking the bait and thinking that she would school him, Purple explained that she was a “beautiful woman,” and she had certain expectations and demanded a man “treat her well” and “cherish her.”

Acknowledging Purple’s list of demands, her patient date ran down his criteria and gracefully read her down. e explained that he intended to show her respect while being “a gentleman,” but he hadn’t signed up for someone reckless from the jump.

Then, he gently reminded her that he had made a four o’clock reservation at upscale Aria in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. The restaurant selection seemingly caught her attention. According to the eatery’s website, dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The spurned man explained that he intended to arrive early so they could talk and get to know one another. He even showed her the canceled reservation. The Cheesecake Factory became the alternative after Purple left old boy waiting for an hour outside of her home because she “didn’t know him.”

“Look at me, I cannot go in The Cheesecake Factory,” Purple stated plainly. I would die.”

She continued trying to die on that stupid hell until her date pulled the plug on the whole damn thing.

“I don’t have a lot of rules. I don’t have a lot of expectations for a first date,” he said. I have already said them, and you’ve broken every one. I’m sorry,” he said, revealing he was taking her back home.

Purple tried to change her tune, but the gentleman was over it.

“All right. Whatever,” she said. I guess I understand. You gotta do what you gotta do.”

X users went in on both women’s behavior.

In 2019, a study revealed that 33% of women solely went on dates to eat. Playing off of “booty calls,” foodie calls happened when some women wanted to treat themselves but didn’t necessarily have the funds or wanted to try new dishes on someone else’s dime.

Whew, it’s the ghetto.

It appeared that both women needed a crash course in being mindful daters. What say y’all?