An entertainment company took it upon itself to survey women on whether a man’s choice of restaurant for a date mattered depending on his bedroom game.

Following the Cheesecake Factory debacle and the viral list of places women refuse to go on a first date, 856 Entertainment surveyed women to see whether or not the dick mattered more than the restaurant and posted the results on Instagram on Oct. 30.

Offering them the choice of either going to “Applebees with a guy who is going to take you to pound town or a five-star steakhouse with a guy who is going to give you mediocre dick,” the majority of the women questioned chose pound town with a side of Applebees.

“I do like steak, but I’mma take the Applebees for sure,” one participant answered while fervently nodding.

“Even though I don’t like Applebees, but I don’t want no wack sex. I need that shit popping,” another one said.

“Applebees and get my ass bust afterward.”

One woman in the clip settled for mediocre sex.

“You gon’ have to make Applebees a good time ’cause I’d rather go to pound town.”

“I’m going to Applebees. I’m a two-for-20 bitch.”

Commenters had a field day after watching 856 Entertainment’s experiment.

“LMAO, so ladies, we accepting Applebees now cuz y’all took Cheesecake Factory off the list. We confusing these men.”

“This question is top tier & I’m takin’ Applebees.”

“We already knew this, lol. You fucking good. You can take her anywhere. Do not let IG fool you.”

“The questions the streets never knew it needed. Put this clip in the archives as a rebuttal for any of that list shit.”

“‘Give me one margarita…’ I don’t like Applebees, but I’mma sit & wait with my drinks. Show out, baby.”

“Women just want [their] back beat in real good. Honestly, none wrong with that.”

“Half off apps, we lit.”

“But they don’t do Cheesecake factory. If they fuck with you, they gon’ eat wherever.”

After the Cheesecake Factory woman’s viral moment, a viral list surfaced online, showing places some women won’t go to for first dates.

An Instagram user under the username “nugget” posted a “List of places women absolutely refuse to go on a first date to.”

According to the list creator, many women contacted him with restaurant choices they believed were the worst for first dates. The list included Cheesecake Factory, Applebees, Chili’s, Chipotle, Olive Garden, the movies, the date’s house, fast food restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, IHOP, Denny’s, buffets, Red Lobster, coffee dates, ice cream dates, places that require long drives, a hookah bar, a bar for drinks and more.

It all started with the lady refusing to go to the Cheesecake Factory for a first date.

A woman posted a video of her refusing to remove herself from her date’s car, “protesting” the restaurant he chose — the Cheesecake Factory, MadameNoire reported.

During the video, the woman named Alicia argued that she looked too damn good to go to the Cheesecake Factory and deserved something better.

The date, Jay, revealed he made a reservation at a fancy restaurant, but by the time Alicia was ready and emerged from her apartment building, the reservation had passed.

Commenters condemned Alicia for her actions, which sparked other women who supported her to add to the list.