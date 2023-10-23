MadameNoire Featured Video

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted cruising around the streets of New York City on a motorcycle Oct. 17.

The stars, who were ousted from the popular morning show in 2022 when their secret relationship came to light, went on their joyride just a few days after Holmes finalized his divorce from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, according to Page Six.

On Tuesday, Robach, 50, donned a black leather jacket, distressed blue jeans and a pair of black combat boots during her fast ride around the Big Apple on Holmes’ Black Royal Enfield.

Holmes, 46, completed his biker look with an olive green jacket, cuffed blue jeans and black riding gloves. The former CNN correspondent wore a red helmet while Robach sported a purple helmet for safety.

The couple looked happily booed up as they enjoyed their motorcycle ride around New York City.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, on Oct. 11, Holmes and his ex-wife Fiebig reportedly filed paperwork at the New York County Supreme Court to have their divorce finalized.

The former married couple’s certificate of dissolution is being processed. Although filed, Holmes and Fiebig are still waiting for settlement details and a decision on their proposed judgment.

Married in 2010, the ex-couple share a 10-year-old daughter named Sabine.

In December 2022, Fiebig filed for divorce one month after viral photos captured Holmes and Robach cuddling and holding hands.

At the time, Fiebig’s lawyer stated her client’s “sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. The statement continued, “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”

Robach — also married in 2010 — finalized her divorce from actor Andrew Shue in March.

Holmes and Robach are thinking about taking their relationship to the next level, a source claimed.

In August, a source told US Weekly that an engagement could be on the horizon for the “happy” couple.

“They’re in a good place,” an insider claimed. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together…Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged.”

The duo has also allegedly “pitched a reality show” together. The source didn’t reveal details about the forthcoming project, but the insider claimed the show would “be popular and people will watch.”

“Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together,” the source added.

