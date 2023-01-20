MadameNoire Featured Video

More eyebrow-raising allegations have surfaced about T.J. Holmes amid his highly publicized cheating scandal with former Good Morning America cohost Amy Robach.

On Jan. 18, the Daily Mail published a scathing interview with an insider who claimed Holmes had a months-long affair with Jasmin Pettaway, an ABC intern, in 2015. According to the source, Holmes was still married to his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig at the time.

While discussing the nature of Holmes’ inappropriate affair with Pettaway, the source called the famous TV host a “predator” who “took full advantage of his position.”

“He was reckless,” they said.

Here’s how the alleged affair began

According to the confidante, Pettaway, then 24, began working closely with Holmes in 2014 after she joined the ABC News Team. She looked up to him as “a mentor.”

“It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her,” the anonymous source said. “She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.”

At first, Holmes and Pettaway’s relationship started out friendly. They often worked the same shift and would go out to grab casual drinks after work. But over time, the duo’s friendship turned intimate.

The source alleged that the first time Holmes and Pettaway “got sexual” was “in his office.” Their sexual encounter allegedly occurred just a few “hours” before he was set to go on air.

“They had sex, and I know she was confused afterward as to what it meant,” the informant claimed.

At one point during their affair, Holmes allegedly “got handsy” at a bar with Pettaway in public. “He just didn’t seem to care,” the source said, noting how the ABC anchor was “wearing his [wedding] ring” at the time.

The pair’s sexual affair did not last long. Holmes and Pettaway’s relationship fizzled out over months, the source claimed, leaving them to wonder whether Holmes was “ever invested in being a mentor at all.”

“He had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn’t,” the insider added. “No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened.”

According to Page Six, ABC has launched an internal investigation to find out whether anything happened between Holmes and Pettaway.

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by news of his infidelity

News of T.J. Holmes’ affair with Pettaway comes as the embattled reporter is already facing backlash from his affair with GMA cohost Amy Robach. In November, the pair was suspended from the show after news of their extra-marital affair made headlines. Their off-camera relationship appears to be going strong, however. They’ve been spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions since the affair went public.

A report by BOSSIP revealed that Holmes’ soon-to-be ex-wife Marilee Fiebig was “blindsided” when she heard about the affair. According to the outlet, Fiebig and Holmes were separated at the time, but they were trying to work things out. They had even spent time together for Holmes’ 45th birthday in August.

“[Marilee] never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy’s daughter was their daughter’s babysitter,” a source said.

In hindsight, Fiebig had a lurking suspicion that something was going on between her husband and Robach. In the summer of last year, Fiebig noticed that the duo was becoming “closer than colleagues.”

“Several sources told the digital mag that the sneaky links would have random meetings during the day and hit the pub to have drinks with each other,” the report per BOSSIP added. “Allegedly Marilee also discovered a birthday card in August from Amy that was a bit too intimate for her liking and she decided that she “couldn’t trust him anymore.”

Now, Fiebig is working quickly with her divorce lawyer to end things with Holmes. She’s been appalled by the way the reporter has been publicly flaunting his affair with Robach.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” a statement from her lawyer read.

“To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

