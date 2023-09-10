MadameNoire Featured Video

Love After Lockup’s Derek Warner has not only found a new boo but possibly married her.

A woman named Angel Williams has been proudly referring to Derek as her husband and calling herself his wife on Instagram since early September. Angel collected several posts about her and the reality star’s romance from her Stories and documented them in a Highlight called “New Beginnings.” She shamelessly and boldly revealed that she’s “been a fan” and will always be a fan of Derek before calling him her “baby daddy.”

Angel also shared a lengthy written post that seemed to blatantly target Derek’s ex and Love After Lockup co-star, Monique Robinson.

The alleged new wife wrote about the unnamed person with a straight-up, “woman to woman” attitude. She accused the unidentified of being obsessive and stalkerish about their ex and his new relationship. Angel also said, “It’s about time to let go of the FAKE relationship you capitalized off of.”

“Let go and get some help,” she warned. “If anyone loves you, they would tell you enough is enough! This is embarrassing, sickening and heartbreaking.”

@its_onsite on Instagram further identified Derek’s alleged new wife as a movie producer for Tubi. On July 20, the source shared that Derek had gone public with his and Angel’s romance.

The apparent new bride is credited with directing Tubi’s 2021 two-hour-long drama, Hell in My Life: The Stacey Staxx Story.

On Angel’s Instagram account, she further describes herself as a best-selling author, film director, ghostwriter and mother.

“When he LOVES you, he gonna make you his WIFE & keep you for LIFE,” text declared on another of her Instagram Stories.

While Angel is yelling “My man, my man, my man” on social media, the producer is absent on Derek’s Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The latter and Monique’s tumultuous relationship included lots of cheating on Derek’s part. The two previously starred in the fourth season of WE TV’s Love After Lockup and a spin-off show called Life After Lockup. Derek was serving a nine-year sentence when he and Monique became pen pals and fell in love. The show’s producers scouted Monique and her incarcerated lover in a Facebook group for women with partners in the system.

In an April interview with Distractify, the previously incarcerated reality TV star highlighted that he and Monique were together for two years before the couple started filming Love After Lockup. At that time, he told the outlet he and Monique were still together and that their relationship was “going in the right direction.”

The fifth season of Love After Lockup debuts Sept. 15, and it’s unclear whether Monique, Derek and Angel’s chaos will be featured. Read more about the former couple’s history below.

