Monica has been vocal about her unconditional love for C-Murder and has vowed not to forget him even though he is behind bars serving a life sentence for murder. Recent photos show that she has been keeping her promise. A picture of the “Love All Over Me” singer visiting C-Murder, born Corey Miller, have surfaced.

Miller was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August 2009 after being convicted of murdering a 16-year-old fan named Steven Thomas at the now closed Platinum Club in Harvey, Louisiana, the Associated Press reported. On the day of his death in January 2002, Thomas told his father he was going to see a movie but instead used a fake ID to get into the club in hopes of meeting Miller, who was his favorite rapper. Miller was arrested in 2002 and convicted in 2003. He has claimed that he is innocent and even added attorney Benjamin Crump to his legal team in August 2021.

Even though they dated years ago, the two artists have an unbreakable bond. On her Instagram story, Monica posted a sweet message to her former love.

“Always had my back,” Monica wrote on an old photo of them together at a restaurant. “Salute to the General & greatest Gentleman I’ve ever known … I miss you. @cmurder.”

Being behind bars hasn’t stopped him for showing his love for the Atlanta singer as well. On Instagram, he shouted her out after one of her performances back in November 2021.

“My baby kilt it at the show,” he captioned a picture of Monica. “Her sanging this outfit a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love. No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that. If you know me you know how I’m coming bout her.”