MadameNoire Featured Video

Trending singer Tyla (full name Tyla Laura Seethal) low-key anticipated rapper Drake would follow her on Instagram — indicating he knew of her music — and was ecstatic when it happened.

The Grammy nominee appeared on the Nov. 28 episode of BigBoyTV to discuss her journey to her new-found fame and accomplishments since “Water” went viral.

One triumph she proudly mentioned was a follow from the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Tyla mentioned Drake when she responded to a question about a particular celebrity who shocked her when she learned they knew her music and name.

“I was lowkey waiting for him because I knew he’s going to come. He’s going to come,” the 21-year-old said. “So, I was waiting for that follow, and, hey, he was there.”

Regarding the possibility of Tyla and Drake collaborating, the singer answered, “Maybe.”

“I’m silenced. Maybe,” she said.

Play

Fans noticed when Drake followed Tyla, but many had adverse reactions.

X user “tyger_for_tyla” publicized Drake following Tyla, leading fans to scream for him to leave her alone and for Tyla to run.

The South African singer previously shared she dreamed of collaborating with Drake.

In an interview with RealLyfe Productions’ Street Starz posted on YouTube in June 2023, Tyla revealed that Drake was an artist she wanted to work with.

“I just love that he’s such a diverse artist,” Tyla shared. “He can make any genre, and it will slay. I just love that, and I look up to that…I feel like I’m able to do that. So, one day, we’ll make a hot song.”

During a Spotify and Culture Collector interview in October, Tyla said, “It’s coming soon. I’m putting it in the atmosphere,” regarding her dream collaboration with Drake.

The singer has been breaking boundaries with “Water,” topping Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and landing a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for “Water.”