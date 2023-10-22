MadameNoire Featured Video

South African songstress Tyla has the internet in a frenzy over her hit single “Water” and the dance challenge she inadvertently started online. We compiled our list of who nailed the challenge. Let us know if you agree!

LaQuelle Mills and Courtney Bee

The Los Angeles-based dancer multihyphenate and the co-host of Nick Cannon’s Daily Cannon ate and left no crumbs re-performing Tyla’s choreography.

“This challenge got me and @therealcourtneybee in a chokehold, lol. Also, that thang was bouncing okkkrrrr lol. I still got them good knees,” LaQuelle penned.

Cintron_Rose

The Haitian dancer killed the “Water” choreography while vacationing in Pompano Beach, Florida. The faux locs, the flesh-toned dress and the twerk at the end were what the internet needed, and Mama delivered.

The UK’s Regina Eigbe

Regina, a content creator and dancer, took it to the streets of London with two homies, Dee and Curtisha, with no water bottles and cute fits to do their rendition of the popular dance challenge.

“It’s moving sha ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ ðŸ“¹ @neptune.official W/ @dee_liscioso @curtisha.kruythoff #tylawaterchallenge #reels #uk,” Regina wrote in the caption.

Rosaly Rubio

Dominican artist Rosaly bodied her rendition of Tyla’s “Water” routine. The “Amiga Loca” singer donned a bikini and sari, seemingly taking it back to the Motherland.

Joie Chavis

The 35-year-old former dancer and model posted her video to the dance challenge on Instagram. Joie added extra razzle dazzle by donning a bejeweled coverup and performing the “Water” routine in the ocean.

Since “Water’s” July 28 release, the single has been an anthem on social media. Tyla, born Tyla Seethal, is a South African singer who has helped elevate the Ampiano genre by adding hints of pop and R&B. Ampiano is a popular South African music style created in the mid-2010s.

On Oct. 18, Tyla’s megahit hit #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song chart.

As of Oct. 22, “Water” also moved to the number 12 spot on the iTunes charts for the United States.

The hypnotic, ass-clapping track has also been streamed over 85 million times on Spotify.

The 21-year-old Johannesburg native dropped a sexy music video for “Water” Oct. 6.

Check it out below!